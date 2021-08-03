Tyler ISD physical education teacher Ashley Phelps wiped tears of joy and excitement from her face as she was named Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year on Tuesday morning in Kilgore.
After receiving the honor at the Region 7 Education Service Center, Phelps is moving on to compete against the other 38 regional teachers of the year for the Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year title.
Phelps was presented with a check for $1,250 from the competition sponsor, Orr Cadillac, for her award, Regional 7 Education Service Center Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said he is proud of Phelps and her accomplishments.
“I’ve said this many times, but Tyler ISD has the best teachers and educators in East Texas,” Crawford said. “It is always fun to honor the best of the best in our profession, and we are certainly doing so this afternoon.”
A graduate of Texas Tech University, Phelps is the Andy Woods Elementary School physical education teacher. She teaches her students how fitness positively impacts their physical and emotional well-being.
Much like adults, children can also experience stress and anxiety at various times. Phelps teaches them daily physical activity helps them cope with these stressors better, ultimately improving their emotional health.
“Education is about educating the whole child, helping them to become the best they can be both physically and mentally,” Phelps said.
According to Tyler ISD, Coach Phelps takes her lessons a step further as she brings creativity to her classes.
During the recent school year, Phelps and her assistants transformed the gym into a glow-in-the-dark, neon putt-putt golf course to celebrate the end of their golf unit. She also invites parents to her annual Parents in PE event, where students race their parents through fun obstacle courses.
"One of the greatest resolutions I have found is partnering with parents,” she said. “Healthy habits at home can transfer to permanent behaviors and lifestyles."
To help students stay active at home, Phelps sends out family health challenges for parents and students to do together.
“My son says that PE is everyone’s favorite part of the week because Coach Phelps makes each person feel so special,” Andria Wisner, an Andy Woods Elementary School parent, said. “To sum up Coach Phelps, she is a bright light at a crucial time in children’s lives, and she always shines.”
Phelps was one of two teachers selected in April to advance to the competition, along with Ashley LaCroix, who teaches eighth-grade reading, language arts and professional communications at Moore Middle School.
A panel of judges determined by The Texas Association of School Administrators will select the Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year in the fall.