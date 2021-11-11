Tyler ISD Director of Fine Arts Named Administrator of the Year

Sandra Newton, recently named the Texas Art Education Association Administrator of the Year, gives credit to all her mentors and peers for bringing her to this achievement.
Newton, Tyler ISD Director of Fine Arts, said the award is a tribute to the administrators she has worked with and is honored to receive the award.
“I have been so fortunate to work with and for some of the best administrators in Texas and beyond," she said. "Knowing that they have faith in me and what we’ve accomplished in Tyler ISD is such an honor, it’s a tribute to them and what they’ve taught me. As an administrator, it is important to build the next generation of leaders. I will continue this tradition.”
Newton has worked in her current position for five years. Previously, she worked as an arts educator in Houston, Jacksonville and Tyler, and has also had involvement with art organization boards and leadership councils.
Newton received the award during a TAEA award ceremony on Nov. 5 in Austin. When receiving the honor, Newton said she was full of emotions.
“I was speechless, thrilled, honored, happy and moved to tears," she said. "I experienced a myriad of emotions and was very grateful."
TAEA recognized Newton for her significant contributions to the organization and arts education on the state, local and national levels.
Newton said she takes a lot of pride in serving Tyler ISD and making continuous connections in East Texas through the arts.
“There are so many great things in Tyler’s art rich community, and to be able to help make those connections for students and celebrate Tyler ISD Fine Arts accomplishments is such a privilege," she said.
Newton added, “It’s my honor to strengthen Tyler ISD Visual and Performing Arts programs and deepen educational experiences for students by supporting teacher ideas and initiatives, bringing new opportunities to students, celebrating successes, and connecting community arts organizations with Tyler ISD programs."
TAEA strives to honor its hardworking supporters and members by recognizing their continued efforts and significant achievements in art education.
Tyler ISD has also received the TAEA District of Distinction for the third consecutive year. This distinction places Tyler ISD in the top 4% of visual art programs in Texas.