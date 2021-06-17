Facing a bus driver shortage like most schools across the country, Tyler ISD is working to promote the job opportunities and recruit people to fill a high number of vacancies.
John Bagert, Tyler ISD director of transportation, said Thursday a shortage of school bus drivers is nothing new for the school district. Bagert said this year, there are over two dozen driver and over 20 monitor vacancies.
"This is my 12th year in this position and I have never had a full staff of drivers," he said. "This is the highest number of driver vacancies."
He noted one of the difficulties in recruiting potential drivers is the amount of jobs available at other schools, stores and restaurants, Bagert said.
Bagert said the district has taken steps to ease people's minds about driving a bus, such as providing any necessary training for a commercial driver's license or Class B driver's license.
He added that no experience is needed for the driver jobs.
"We're hungry. We're looking for people that are willing to work and they don't even have to have the experience," Bagert said. "If they are willing and come with the right attitude and like kids and are concerned for the safety of the kids, we will teach them everything they need to know to get their commercial driver's license."
The Tyler ISD board of trustees also voted on June 10 to approve an $18 an hour salary for bus drivers, which goes into effect on July 1. Current drivers are also receiving a pay increase.
"We pay a good salary, we have competitive benefits and plus we get a lot of time off," Bagert said. "You can work as much as and as little as you want. We guarantee four hours a day but we have drivers that work eight to 12 hours a day."
Bagert said six bus driver trainees should be earning their commercial driver's license in the next few weeks.
Along with driver requirement trainings, the applicants also take 20 hours of student management training to "learn how to encourage students to behave in an acceptable manner," Bagert said.
Bagert said the typical driver shifts are from 5:30 a.m. to about 8:30 or 9 a.m. and then the driver has free time until the next route time from about 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The school district started a campaign using catchy phrases on buses to encourage people to apply for the driver vacancies. The first round of buses with the recruitment phases will soon hit the streets.
Phrases include: "What can yellow do for you?"; "Prime shipping on Tyler's most precious cargo, children"; and "We want you to drive for the kids of Tyler."
Tyler ISD Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines said she hopes the campaign can bring awareness to the need for bus drivers.
"My hope is people will see this and smile and maybe even laugh a little bit because it is based on some other popular campaigns. We're hoping that this is something that will catch someone's eye and they say something to a friend," Hines said. "We hope to get this on 100 of our buses that will be traveling, not only through the summer but during the school year and even out of town on different trips."
Bagert said several drivers worried about contracting COVID-19 quit, and some are returning after seeing Tyler ISD's COVID-19 response and learning people were getting the virus from other places, not the bus or school district.
Typically, the Tyler ISD school buses transport just under 5,000 children in a normal day out of a student population of 18,000, Bagert said.
"School bus transportation, as noted nationally, is the safest transportation period," he said, adding the drivers are often the students' first and last contact at Tyler ISD. "We do have to have the right attitude with the children because we set the tone for almost a third of the students in the morning and we end the tone as they get off the bus and ready for the next day."
Hines said the students get to know their bus driver over time.
"It really is an ongoing relationship throughout the school year," she said. "Their role is much more than just driving a bus. They connect with these children."
Tyler ISD's transportation team has nearly 100 routes during the school year and 30 routes in the summer. In addition to taking kids to school, the buses are running students to contests, field trips, games and other events year-round, Bagert said.
Bus drivers at Tyler ISD drive 1.5 million miles per year and about 6,000 miles every day, Bagert said.
"We do a lot, but we do it safely and maintain that we are the safest transportation option available for students," he said.
Those interested in applying can visit careers.tylerisd.org and scroll down to view the school bus driver information. They should then click the "apply now" option to begin the application.