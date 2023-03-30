Tyler ISD recently announced the 2023 Campus Teachers of the Year, recognizing 29 teachers for their extraordinary leadership and excellence in teaching. The honorees have been selected by their fellow teachers and staff at their respective campuses.
These teachers will now compete for District Elementary Teacher of the Year and District Secondary Teacher of the Year honors. Nominees must submit a written portfolio and participate in an interview with a selection committee. Scores from both the interview and portfolio determine the winners.
"We are excited to honor all of these outstanding educators," said Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines. "Their dedication and hard work have helped create successful student outcomes, and we proudly celebrate their achievements."
The Teacher of the Year banquet, hosted by Tyler ISD and the Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, will be held on Thursday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. The event will also announce the 2023 Rookie of the Year and Principal of the Year.
The Cooperative Teachers Credit Union underwrites the Teacher of the Year program, and additional sponsors include Tab and Bonnie Beall and the Tyler ISD Foundation. The Rookie and the Principal of the Year awards are sponsored by The Mortgage House and Dwell Realty.
District winners will go on to compete at the regional level. Tyler ISD congratulates the honorees and wishes them the best of luck.
2022-23 Tyler ISD Campus Teachers of the Year
Elementary campuses
T. J. Austin Elementary School: Jenequa Jackson
Bell Elementary School: Hartley Bernardino
Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School: Tanya Argentin Aceves
Bonner Elementary School: Andreina Laviosa
Caldwell Arts Academy: Brandi Thompson
Clarkston Elementary School: Serena Craft
Dixie Elementary School: Rita Johnson
Douglas Elementary School: Dora Vasquez
Griffin Elementary School: Jenifer Blackburn
Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School: Jennifer Lees
Jones Elementary School: Jennifer Henderson-Sparks
A. W. Orr Elementary School: Kiana Black
Owens Elementary School: Lisa Smith
W. A. Peete Elementary School: Maria del Carmen Martinez
Ramey Elementary School: Eduardo Fumo
Rice Elementary School: Katie Baker
Andy Woods Elementary School: Morgan Conrado
Secondary campuses
Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs: Isabel Garcia
Boulter Middle School: Vincent Bowie
Caldwell Arts Academy: Ashley Green
Career and Technology Center: Shannon Miller
DAEP: Corey Shackelford
Early College High School: Dale Trotter
Hubbard Middle School: Tina Graham
Moore MST Magnet School: Lauren Gupton
RISE Academy: Eric Thompson
Three Lakes Middle School: Lamesa Harden-Jenkins
Tyler High School: Claudia Viramontes
Tyler Legacy High School: Abby McCarty