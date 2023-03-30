New Tyler ISD Logo Rectangle
Tyler ISD recently announced the 2023 Campus Teachers of the Year, recognizing 29 teachers for their extraordinary leadership and excellence in teaching. The honorees have been selected by their fellow teachers and staff at their respective campuses.

These teachers will now compete for District Elementary Teacher of the Year and District Secondary Teacher of the Year honors. Nominees must submit a written portfolio and participate in an interview with a selection committee. Scores from both the interview and portfolio determine the winners.

"We are excited to honor all of these outstanding educators," said Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines. "Their dedication and hard work have helped create successful student outcomes, and we proudly celebrate their achievements."

The Teacher of the Year banquet, hosted by Tyler ISD and the Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, will be held on Thursday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. The event will also announce the 2023 Rookie of the Year and Principal of the Year.

The Cooperative Teachers Credit Union underwrites the Teacher of the Year program, and additional sponsors include Tab and Bonnie Beall and the Tyler ISD Foundation. The Rookie and the Principal of the Year awards are sponsored by The Mortgage House and Dwell Realty.

District winners will go on to compete at the regional level. Tyler ISD congratulates the honorees and wishes them the best of luck.

2022-23 Tyler ISD Campus Teachers of the Year

Elementary campuses

T. J. Austin Elementary School: Jenequa Jackson

Bell Elementary School: Hartley Bernardino

Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School: Tanya Argentin Aceves

Bonner Elementary School: Andreina Laviosa

Caldwell Arts Academy: Brandi Thompson

Clarkston Elementary School: Serena Craft

Dixie Elementary School: Rita Johnson

Douglas Elementary School: Dora Vasquez

Griffin Elementary School: Jenifer Blackburn

Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School: Jennifer Lees

Jones Elementary School: Jennifer Henderson-Sparks

A. W. Orr Elementary School: Kiana Black

Owens Elementary School: Lisa Smith

W. A. Peete Elementary School: Maria del Carmen Martinez

Ramey Elementary School: Eduardo Fumo

Rice Elementary School: Katie Baker

Andy Woods Elementary School: Morgan Conrado

Secondary campuses

Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs: Isabel Garcia

Boulter Middle School: Vincent Bowie

Caldwell Arts Academy: Ashley Green

Career and Technology Center: Shannon Miller

DAEP: Corey Shackelford

Early College High School: Dale Trotter

Hubbard Middle School: Tina Graham

Moore MST Magnet School: Lauren Gupton

RISE Academy: Eric Thompson

Three Lakes Middle School: Lamesa Harden-Jenkins

Tyler High School: Claudia Viramontes

Tyler Legacy High School: Abby McCarty

