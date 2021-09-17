In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Tyler ISD’s Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School students and staff dressed up in colorful traditional outfits and filled the hallways with energy as they danced to the traditional song called “La Raspa”.
After the dance performance, fifth-grader Quetzalli Sandoval said she felt free. Sandoval says her family is from Jalisco, Mexico, and that she was excited to dance in her traditional dress. She said she was happy to feel like her cousin, who dances every year for Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day.
Elizabeth Gomez, Assistant Principal of Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School, says the students will continue honoring Hispanic Heritage Month until the month of October with the morning announcements.
“On the morning announcements, our middle schoolers are highlighting famous Hispanic singers, dancers and anybody who has made an impact on Hispanic culture,” said Gomez.
The dance tradition has been ongoing for several years, but this year they wanted to change things up in order to highlight the new added middle school section, 6th and 7th grade.
Another add on was the festive clothes that the staff and students were recommended to wear. This allowed students to dress up and get more in touch with the cultured event that occurred.
Gomez mentioned she is an Mexican-American and that her parents are from Matamoros, Tamaulipas. With her Mexican background, she says the event brought her flashbacks to her childhood.
She also said that she’s proud to share both backgrounds and it’s important for students to know the importance of sharing them too.
“I’ve always loved the fact that I come from a Mexican background and can speak both languages. Being part of this school where teachers and students have a similar background as myself, I think it's important to highlight that and help them understand we are special,” Gomez said. “The event reminded me a lot about my childhood, my grandparents and my own parents.”
Gretchen Nabi, Principal of Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School, mentioned that she is happy to have an event that brings the school together.
“It’s a great conversation piece for our students and staff because they can learn about their backgrounds. We have staff from Ecuador, Spain and Mexico so we have a great opportunity to have those conversations,” Nabi says.
“It’s such a great opportunity to celebrate something together. It’s part of our campus culture which is all about dual language.”