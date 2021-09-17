In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Tyler ISD’s Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School students and staff dressed up in colorful traditional outfits and filled the hallways with energy as they danced to the traditional song called “La Raspa."
After the dance performance, fifth-grader Quetzalli Sandoval said she felt free. Sandoval said her family is from Jalisco, Mexico, and that she was excited to dance in her traditional dress.
She said she was happy to feel like her cousin, who dances every year for Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day.
Elizabeth Gomez, assistant principal of Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School, said the students will continue honoring Hispanic Heritage Month until the month of October with the morning announcements.
“On the morning announcements, our middle schoolers are highlighting famous Hispanic singers, dancers and anybody who has made an impact on Hispanic culture,” Gomez said.
The dance tradition has been ongoing for several years, but this year they wanted to change things up to highlight the newly added middle school section, sixth and seventh grades.
Another add on was the festive clothes the staff and students were recommended to wear. This allowed students to dress up and get more in touch with the cultural event.
Gomez said she is a Mexican-American and that her parents are from Matamoros, Tamaulipas. With her Mexican background, she said the event gave her flashbacks to her childhood.
She also said she’s proud to share both backgrounds and it’s important for students to know the importance of sharing them too.
“I’ve always loved the fact that I come from a Mexican background and can speak both languages. Being part of this school where teachers and students have a similar background as myself, I think it's important to highlight that and help them understand we are special,” Gomez said. “The event reminded me a lot about my childhood, my grandparents and my own parents.”
Gretchen Nabi, principal of Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School, said she is happy to have an event that brings the school together.
“It’s a great conversation piece for our students and staff because they can learn about their backgrounds. We have staff from Ecuador, Spain and Mexico so we have a great opportunity to have those conversations,” Nabi said. “It’s such a great opportunity to celebrate something together. It’s part of our campus culture which is all about dual language.”
Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.