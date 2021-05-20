Kindle Bartlett was filled with so much happiness as she received her diploma on Thursday showing she reached her goals and graduated from Tyler ISD’s Learning Independence and New Knowledge program, which helps students with disabilities develop job and independent living skills.
Bartlett was among three students, including Michael Doolan and Aaron Smith, who graduated from the LINK program at the Tyler Junior College Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center.
LINK is a 18+ transition program at Tyler ISD that helps young adults, ages 18 to 22, with skills needed for employability and independent living.
Housed at the Tyler Junior College West campus, students participate in work-based learning at local businesses and school district departments to prepare for employment in a supported, sheltered or independent environment.
After completing LINK, Bartlett will continue volunteering at East Texas Center for Independent Living, a nonprofit that helps adults with disabilities become more independent. At ETCIL, Bartlett said she cleans, makes friends and has fun.
Bartlett’s mom, Valerie, said the graduation was exciting and that her daughter has had a lot of fun in LINK.
“She’s been more independent and more vocal,” Bartlett’s mom said. “She’s gotten better at decision making.”
Melissa Reynolds, LINK lead teacher, said the ultimate goal of LINK is securing employment.
“Some students may go on to volunteering. Some will go on to competitive employment. The goal is competitive employment and community connections (what support is out there as an adult),” Reynolds said. “Our goal is to help students find successful employment.”
Students spend four or five hours a day at job sites to gain life skills at area businesses, Reynolds said.
“We are proud of their growth. A lot of young adults, none of us at 18, 19 or 20 know what we want to do, and my students included,” she said. “We try to fit them with a business that is of their interest. COVID this year was a huge detriment. Fortunately, we were able to work with the departments within our school district and then Hangers of Hope.”
She said the pandemic caused the food service businesses to limit the interns coming into their businesses.
“We were struggling to find those internships in the public because a lot of the public businesses were shut down or at a lower capacity of service,” she said.
The school district’s transportation department gave the students a chance to continue their internships by refilling the sanitizer sprayers for the bus drivers.
“We had to follow safety protocol. So my students helped with that,” she said. “They were able to take that responsibility for the mechanics and handle that. So it’s been really awesome.”
Reynolds noted the LINK program is completely based on the students achieving their goals. The program helps students learn how to interact with others they will meet in life.
“We talk with our students about you learned stranger danger when you were a little kid, but now that you’re an adult you’re going to meet strangers. Not everybody is a danger who’s a stranger. So we work a lot of those social skills and how to interact with people that you see everyday, but they’re still a stranger and you’re going to see and say ‘hi’ to them,” Reynolds said. “We work a lot on that communication as far when they’re working with co-workers and when they’re working with other people.”
Seeing the students grow and advocate for themselves while coming into their own and understanding adult skills is a great thing, she added.
In addition to graduation, students also received individual awards in recognition of their hard work. The six other LINK students were Logan Dockery, Kaleb Harvey, Marcos Hernandez, Xavier Morris, Dalton Perkins and Braden Russell.