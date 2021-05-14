Tyler ISD administrators and staff honored 56 employees retiring from the school district at its annual Retiree Luncheon Friday at Hollytree Country Club.
With 1,381 combined years of service in education, 1,006 of which were in Tyler ISD, the retirees represented teachers, principals, food service, custodians, bus drivers, administrative assistants, nurses, librarians, and many other valuable professions in the district.
“It is always an honor to celebrate these educators who have given so much of themselves to our District throughout their careers, some of which have angel wings, I am sure of it,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We appreciate their dedicated service and wish them well in their future endeavors.”
Sponsored by Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, Purdue Brandon Fielder Collins and Mott, LLP and Tyler ISD Foundation, guests enjoyed a delicious lunch before being honored by Crawford and the board of trustees members Andy Bergfeld, Wade Washmon, Dr. Patricia Nation, Yvonne Atkins, and Artis Newsome.
2020-2021 Tyle ISD Retirees:
Dennis Baker, Booker Banks, Barbara Berry, Cheri Bogue, Cheryl Boll, Shelly Bosley, Juliet Bounds Ricketts, Judy Brown, Judith Butorac, Leah Carrell, Carolyn Davis, Sherri Dorsey, Dianne Elliott, Ruth Elmakiss, Karen Everding, Cheryl Franklin, DelSenna Frazier, Mary Garza, Carla Guthrie, Lee Harris, Quantalene Henry, Eddie Hill, Martha Hobbs, Lisa Hughes, Cynthia Jackson, Veronica Johnigan, Dorothy Jordan, Jo Kirkland-Hill, Melissa Lee, Susan Lucido, Janice McGowen, Ina Miller, Sharon Mosley, Charles Musick, Kelli Padilla, Claire Page, Christine Pritchard, Annette Ptak, Lori Roper, Gloria Ann Runnels, Janice Sewell, Larkin Simmons, Nancy Smith, Indalecia Soto, Bettye Sowells, Sarah Starr, Shelly Sumner, Laura Swartz, Dee Ann Tate, Avis Tennyson, David, Terrell, Sandra Thompson, Joyce Traylor, Kimberly Watkins, Michael White, and Embria Williams.