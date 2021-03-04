Zoe Lee, sixth grader at Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy, got to decorate masks with paint and markers with her classmates on Thursday to celebrate Youth Art Month — an activity that helped the class reflect on last year and how 2020 has affected their lives to this day.
“It’s obviously different because of the masks and social distancing. I feel like it impacted a lot of kids because they weren’t allowed to see their friends and go out,” Lee said.
During the activity, each student from the elementary and middle school decorated masks, which were combined to create a large chandelier that will hang in the school’s stairways.
March is Youth Art Month, an initiative sponsored by the Texas Art Education Association, to promote visual art programs in Texas schools. To kick off the celebration, schools participate in Big Art Day on March 4, where students spend the day creating fun art projects in a big way.
“We got to come up with our own ideas and designs,” said Lee. “I decided to draw the Australian flag with flames on the bottom and then the mercy water surrounding it, (because of) the Australian fires that happened in early 2020.”
“We have no relation to Australia, but I love animals and so with the koalas, it just really hurt my heart because I was worrying about all the koalas that were being endangered with all the fires,” Lee added.
Jennifer Vaughn, Caldwell Arts Academy art teacher, said she wanted to teach students that artists are historians.
“In this project, students are not only creating art for fun or to express their emotions. They are also creating art to explain what is going on in the world,” she said.
Lee said the activity opened her eyes about the pandemic to see it in a different perspective.
“From other people’s masks and mine, there were people that added humor so it helped me see the better parts of 2020, rather than just all the negative”
There are a few examples of the many projects happening throughout the district to celebrate Youth Art Month and Big Art Day.
Bonner Elementary School students used their artwork to create colorful art exhibits to display on campus, while also adding Crazy Hair Day to the celebration.
Austin Elementary School held art-related Genius Hour sessions for students throughout the day. At Three Lakes Middle School, art students are creating traditional Japanese Shibori tie-dye projects, and at Andy Woods Elementary School, kindergarten through fifth grade students are collaborating to create two paper murals that will hang outside the art classroom.
“Our young artists are given the freedom to draw images as desired using crayons, paint sticks, and paint to fill our mural with happiness,” Andy Woods art teacher Carolyn Stewart said. “It has truly been a joy watching the kids sprawled out on the floor working together on a joint project. As we say at Woods, ‘the art room is a place where fun always happens.’”
Lee said that she hopes this month’s celebration will inspire others.
“I just feel like it’s a great opportunity for people who aren’t into the arts to see what you can do and what impact you can make with your projects and what you design,” she said.