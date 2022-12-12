A Tyler ISD bus with students onboard was involved in a crash this afternoon.
Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh confirmed police were called to the scene of Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323 just before 3 p.m. Monday. Fire crews were called to the scene minutes later to assist with the response.
The crash happened near Tyler High School and involved one other vehicle. Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer Hines told our news partners at CBS19 that the bus was carrying students from the Career and Technology Center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
CBS19 also reported that four students are being assessed for injuries.
Use caution in the area.
Further information will be added as it is learned. The Tyler Morning Telegraph has reached out to Tyler ISD for details.