The Tyler ISD board of trustees selected the next principal for Peete Elementary School during its Monday meeting.
LaRena Brooks, who is currently assistant principal at Peete, will serves the school's principal. She was appointed by the board after Peete’s former principal, Cassandra Chapa, was named the district's chief innovation officer in March.
“I am so excited to continue the excellence of Peete Elementary School by serving as principal,” Brooks said. “I look forward to working alongside a dedicated staff, exceptional student body, and a supportive community to create successful student outcomes for all Peete students.”
Brooks began her education career in 2007 as a kindergarten teacher at Griffin Elementary School.
After teaching third grade in Longview ISD from 2012 to 2014, she came back to Tyler ISD to teach third grade at Bonner Elementary School.
Brooks then served as a media technology specialist and master teacher at Bell Elementary School before moving into assistant principal roles at Orr Elementary School and Peete Elementary School, according to Tyler ISD.