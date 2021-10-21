The Tyler ISD board of trustees on Monday reviewed the involvement of student voting on high school campuses and approved adding Bipolar Ionization to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, which will reduce allergens and virus transmissions throughout school campuses.
The board approved adding the Bipolar Ionization to the HVAC systems, which will reduce allergens and virus transmission, at Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School, Boulter Middle School, Clarkston Elementary, Dixie Elementary, Early College High School, Griffin Elementary, Jones Elementary, Moore Middle School, Orr Elementary, Owens Elementary, Rice Elementary, Three Lakes Middle School and Woods Elementary.
The approval will allow the engineering services company to be hired in order to replace the HVAC systems or add Bipolar Ionization to campuses who have systems that reached their life cycles.
The funding used for the systems will come from the Esser II Grant Program, no local tax dollars will be used for the project.
“By using ESSER funds for the replacements of the HVAC units, this will stretch local tax dollars in the preventive maintenance fund for the replacement of HVAC units in the future as they come,” Tim Loper Director of Facility Services in Tyler ISD said.
Loper also said they hope to install the HVAC unit replacements and additions during summer.
“Once designed by the engineering firm, the project will be bid out, and hopefully, everything will be installed this summer while students are out of school,” he said.
With early voting starting this week, the school board was presented with a High School voter registration update by Jarrod Bitter.
The results show that Tyler ISD high school campuses consist of 338 eligible students to vote by Oct. 2, and 124 registered student voters. The reports demonstrate the eligible students meeting the qualification of being 18 years old which allows them to qualify for voting.
“What we found to have the most impact is a teacher or an administrator or a counselor looking a kid in the eye and talking to them about the opportunity to vote and making sure they have that information in their hands,” Bitter said. “We do hope they take advantage of that and understand what a privilege it is to be able to have your voice heard.”
The board also approved the proposal for fencing improvements at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field and approval of replacing electronic Marquees at Austin, Bell, Booner, Douglas, Jack, Peete and Ramey Elementary schools.