The Tyler ISD board of trustees on Monday reviewed state testing data and evaluated goals to see what gaps in learning may need to be addressed, such as a gap in math seen across the state and nation.
Tyler ISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Christy Hanson and James C. Cureton II, Tyler ISD director of assessments and data analysis, shared updates on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, also known as STAAR, testing scores and performances.
Hanson noted this year the first time students took the test online, and some kids used virtual learning for a significant part of the year. Tyler ISD required students to all return to in-person learning last November.
She said the decision to go online was made because the state is moving toward that test-taking method and the Texas Education Agency will not issue A through F accountability ratings this year due to COVID-19. The district also wanted to give virtual learners time with their teachers in-person.
"The state is going to online testing. There’s no doubt; they’ve been very clear they’re going to be moving to online testing. There were two big reasons why we did that this year," Hanson said. "One, we were able to postpone the tests to the very last part of the year. Otherwise, we would have taken it much earlier. With the virtual students, we wanted to give as much opportunity in front of the teachers face to face since we didn’t have them all year. And the second thing is because we weren’t going to have accountability, we felt like this was the year to learn how to do it."
Cureton shared percentages about how students performed on the STAAR test this year and if goals were met or not.
For example, with the STAAR math third grade test, the goal for students to meet grade level was 72.7%, but the end of year percent was 62.5%. Special education students hit their target in that category.
Cureton said there was a dip across the board regarding math.
In the third grade math meets or masters, the goal was 41.9%, while 31.8% met this category at the end of the year. Special education students met their goal in this area.
Hanson noted that the math gap for students is being seen across the state and country.
"They’re finding that the math gap is bigger, and it’s not as innate for parents to teach math as it is for them to continue to read stories at home and do some of the natural reading things," Hanson said. "But math is not something that occurs in natural conversations. All the national and state research is finding that the math gap is really the gap of concern."
She said the difference between a hard copy and online test for math is "night and day." She said staff will be working to teach the kids test-taking strategies online.
Superintendent Marty Crawford said Tyler ISD typically performs well in math, but virtual learning could have caused issues.
"If you’re not in school until November, it’s going to be very difficult to actually do the math," Crawford said. "It’s hard to do math virtually."
Crawford thanked the trustees for approving devices for all Tyler ISD students.
Another goal was to have 67.1% of third-graders pass STAAR reading at grade level in spring 2021. At the end of the year, that percentage was at 65.1%.
For third-graders meeting or mastering the reading test requirements, the district set a 35.7% goal and 34.7% of the students meet that standard. The school surpassed goal for Black students, white students and special education students.
Hanson noted that the meets or masters category shows college readiness.
The board also reviewed at-home and in-person students' STAAR performance data.
Hanson said correlative data shows campuses with a higher percentage of the at-home learning students had more learning loss.
"(It's) not every time but if you look at the trend there’s certainly some correlation there," she said.
She added that the district staff will know more once the district receives state data to compare to other school districts.
Federal COVID-19-related funding
In addition to the state testing report, the board also conducted a public hearing for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III Fund, a type of federal funding to help combat students’ learning losses connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Districts have to apply for the funding through TEA. Tyler ISD’s predicted total federal funding allocation is roughly $44.8 million; however, about $29 million is currently available.
Tyler ISD shared a survey on its website from May 18 to June 1 and received over 900 responses from Tyler ISD stakeholders (parents, community members, teachers and administrators). Public input is a requirement of the ESSER III funding.
Survey results showed the following:
- 64% - increased staffing
- 46% - technology
- 45% - mental health services
- 40% - strategies for learning loss
- 30% - professional development
- 30% - after-school programs
- 29% - facility repairs and improvements
- 22% - Sanitize and clean facilities
- 22% - summer learning
- 20% - improve indoor air quality
The application has to be submitted by July 1 to access the funds for 2021-22 year, and once the district receives the award a notice will be posted within 30 days. School districts have until September 2024 to spend the federal stimulus money.
The district will also have to post its safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services plan and decisions for the ESSER III fund uses.