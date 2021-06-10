Tyler ISD trustees appointed a Tyler ISD alumna Thursday to fill the vacancy left by Rev. Fritz Hager Jr., who resigned from his school board seat last month.
During a Tyler ISD board workshop, trustees appointed Lindsey Harrison to fill the District 6 seat vacancy. In addition to graduating from Tyler ISD, Harrison has two children who attend Andy Woods Elementary School.
“I am honored and humbled to be able to serve in this capacity with our wonderful Tyler ISD board members,” Harrison said. “I can’t wait to get started and strive to make our district one of the best.”
She is the immediate past president of the Junior League of Tyler. Harrison is a member of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County Board of Directors. Harrison received the W.C. Windsor Award for outstanding community service in 2018 from the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.
Fritz Hager Jr. resigned from the board on May 13 effective June 10. He plans to attend law school to practice law with his wife, Sarina, at their law firm, Hager Law, PLLC.
“While I will continue to serve as a pastor at Bethel Bible Church and as a chaplain in the Texas State Guard, going back to school will prevent me from regularly attending board meetings and giving the role of Tyler ISD trustee the attention and time that the students and staff of Tyler ISD deserve,” he said.
Harrison will fill the role for the remainder of Hager's term ending May 2022. Voters will then elect a candidate to serve the next three-year term.
Tyler ISD Board President Wade Washmon said the board looks forward to working with Harrison.
“As a board, we are excited to work alongside Lindsey,” Washmon said. “She is a level-headed, energetic, service-minded, third-generation Tyler ISD alumni who enthusiastically supports Tyler ISD every chance she gets. We have no doubt she will be a great board member who represents District 6 well. More importantly, she will help this board in our pursuit of successful student outcomes.”