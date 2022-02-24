The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted on Monday to approve the district calendar for the 2022-23 school year.

The first day of school for students will be Monday, Aug. 15, and the last day of school will be Friday, May 26, 2023, fulfilling a prominent request among families and district staff to wrap up the 179 instructional-day school year before Memorial Day.

The first day of school for students in the Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs will also be Monday, Aug. 15, and their last day will be Friday, July 14, 2023.

The newly adopted calendar continues to feature the nine-week grading periods and it includes at least one day off for students and staff each month. Early release days for students will also be used as afternoon staff professional development. Each year the calendar committee seeks input and feedback from administrators, teachers, parents, business representatives, and community members. A draft calendar is created according to the best interests of students, staff and parents.

“As always, we construct the calendar to meet the annual learning objectives for our students, while building in what makes sense for traditional breaks for faculty, staff, and parents,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said.

A first reading of the draft calendar was held at the January regular board meeting. The community was then invited to provide feedback on the calendar by completing an online survey through Feb. 9.

“We’re thankful for the work of this year’s calendar committee (comprised of staff and parents), along with the suggestions provided from the feedback portion of the calendar, where we were able to find efficiencies and insert some tweaks after further review,” Crawford said. “While we cannot build in every suggestion received while under review, I believe this calendar represents the spirit of the process and representative of the Tyler ISD community’s expectations.”