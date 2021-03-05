Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to end the statewide mask mandate, Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford said Friday the district will continue with their current policies, including the requirement of wearing a face mask on campus buildings.
“The systems our students and staff have practiced with fidelity, have led us closer to the finish line. While we have had staff and students out with illness, our prevention and mitigation actions have allowed us to stay open,” Crawford said on Tyler ISD’s YouTube channel.
Crawford personally thanked Tyler ISD staff, students and families for doing a great job combating illness during the unique season.
“We’ve been able to keep our doors open since day one of this school year. That’s quite an accomplishment. Especially when you look at the decisions of other school districts across the country. They haven’t been quite as student friendly and value in-school learning for children as we have here in East Texas,” Crawford said.
Since the plan has been working and protecting students and staff, Crawford said the district is relieved the state of Texas approved teachers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they choose to do so.
“We are in the process of getting the first first round of vaccine shots for our staff. This factor allows us to make tremendous progress toward receiving many, if not all of the protocols we have in place,” Crawford said. “Like you, we look forward to the day that we can get back to our traditional operations.”
In his address, Crawford said that because of the time it takes to get a first and second dose of vaccines, it will be a while before teachers can effectively fend off the illness and have peace of mind while teaching students.
“That’s why I’m asking all of us to continue with the district’s current protocols, including wearing a mask, to finish this year strong. It’s not a decision we made lightly. We know many are tired of wearing a mask. I’m one of them,” Crawford said. “After speaking with our principals, teachers, staff, school board members and medical experts, we agree that this is what is best for our staff and our students.”
Crawford said district officials will keep looking at the data through the end of the school year, and if adjustments can be made to protocols, if needed.
“The good news is that with vaccinations becoming more available for our teachers and staff, from now through summer and herd immunity becoming more evident, our prayers for August of this year to see a return to what we all love and cherish — school in a traditional sense,” he said.
Crawford said although relaxing protocols is tempting, students and staff have seen much success staying open.
“We have to appreciate and champion our teachers as they have been strong, unlike other cities such as Chicago or LA,” he said.
Crawford said he was thankful to live and work in Tyler, the capital of the East Texas republic, where reasonable people like students, staff, families and teachers, can appreciate the things Tyler ISD is doing to keep campuses fully open.
“Not all American children can say that. For now, I look forward to wrapping up our spring sports seasons, graduating the class of 2021, and celebrating the successful completion of a full academic year in Tyler, Texas,” Crawford said.