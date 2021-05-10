Intercollegiate debates have been around since 1891, but 130 years later, history was made and a Tyler native was a big part of it.
Lexi Hill, a sophomore with a dual major in history and government at Gallaudet University, led the college into the first-ever bilingual intercollegiate debate, featuring a deaf team using American Sign Language against George Washington University, a hearing team using spoken English.
Hill, a Tyler Lee graduate, not only closed the debate but was part of a major upset victory. The Gallaudet team was put together by Dr. Brendan Stern, a professor in politics. They went against a veteran George Washington team.
“They were so experienced and it felt like David vs. Goliath, but we did it! It was such a team effort. I would have never won without all the people behind the scenes,” Hill told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “That camaraderie and teamwork helped us win the debate. We slayed the dragon. George Washington is a formidable opponent and I respect them even more and I look forward to working with them even further, too.”
Hill was well-known as a basketball player at Tyler, and Stern, a former basketball coach, saw something in her the first time they met.
“The morning I met Lexi the first time, I was teaching class and Lexi was friends with a student in class,” Stern said. “While we were chatting, I saw something there and asked her to take one of my classes. I’ve been at Gallaudet for 15 years, and she is one of the most diligent, conscientious and highly-skilled students I have ever had. So when we were creating a debate team, there was no doubt about it she was going to be on the team.”
The win meant a lot to Stern as well.
“(As a coach) it means a lot to me. Before becoming full-time faculty, I was a basketball coach. Competition has always been with me. And I see competition as an opportunity for our students. I want to show the world our capacities,” Stern said. “It was so great to see Lexi believe in herself and see her full capacity. This opened doors, not just for Lexi but for deaf people in general. And the sky’s the limit for Lexi.”
Being on the debate team has also increased confidence for Hill, who plans to attend law school after graduation. Over 300 people watched the historic debate live on the Gallaudet website alone.
“I had an opportunity to debate in high school, but I had a single interpreter and I would have been the only deaf person on the team. Plus, I was on the basketball team, and that was like a full-time job,” Hill said. “Tyler has a small-town feel. Everyone knew me or knew of me. When I graduated from Lee, now Legacy, that was a good experience. It let me know I didn’t want to go to a hearing university, I wanted to go to Gallaudet. I needed that four-year experience of total communication access. And when I got to Gallaudet I realized I could do so much more than I had been doing all along.
“Now? I’m here.” she added. “I’ve done it. Me, Lexi. I’ve done it. It’s not about me being deaf, it’s about me being Lexi.”
Gallaudet University President Roberta Cordano said, “Debate really is central to the health of American Democracy. In a country of over 300 million people who naturally disagree about many different things, The ability to be able to conceive, to be able to articulate and to evaluate arguments is the lifeblood of our democracy.”
Hill said preparation with her teammates helped with the victory.
“You saw two people debating. But we have eight debaters on the Gallaudet team,” Hill said. “And we did not have any formal debate experience. We were going against George Washington and one of their debaters had been debating since sixth grade. Another since high school.”
The debate topic was whether statehood for Washington, D.C. is in the best interests of the country. George Washington students argued for statehood and Gallaudet students argued against it.
The results were close, but all three judges voted for Gallaudet and one judge said it was the same caliber of arguments seen in law school.
“I think my favorite moment was when I did my closing. I was so close to the finish line, we had a three-minute break to re-draft our closing and we looked at each other on FaceTime and knew we gave our best,” Hill said. “I have no words to describe it. I would not be where I am today without Gallaudet. When I look where I was and where I am, it is two different people. The coaches and the debate team were so supportive and said I was the one to be there. I didn’t think I would have been there.”
The other members of the team who helped Hill, Thalia Guettler, a freshman from Maryland and Gallaudet University win the historic debate included students Romel Thurman, a junior from California, Joseph Palagano, a junior from Georgia, Nthabeleng McDonald, a sophomore from New Mexico, Julie Shoeman, a sophomore from West Virginia, and Claudia Smistek, a freshman from Buffalo, New York.
Hill described the reaction to the victory.
“It was a cool experience and great to debate another college. And then winning? That was an amazing experience. Not just for the Gallaudet community but for the deaf community around the world. It was a historic moment,” Hill said. “Deaf debaters debating a hearing team and winning at that. It made it even a sweeter moment. I am still in awe, wow we did it.”
Stern said the team worked “incredibly hard” for a month and he could see the emotional wear on the students as they talked about the same issues over and over.
“Lexi is so inspiring because she sees the value of hard work after. Good things happen to people who put the hard work in and that’s a valuable lesson she learned that night,” Stern said. “The most unexpected part was, how easily and how quickly we got to the point where GW and Gallaudet were able to connect. There was a pandemic. There is binary thinking. They are hearing, we are deaf. They are ‘the’ George Washington University, we are Gallaudet. They speak English, we speak sign language. But we connected as human beings and we had a great connection there.”
In the end, Hill the athlete and Stern the coach were calm and collected as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
“There were nerves. But, I think when I got to a place where I was comfortable doing what I was doing and answering the judge’s questions,” Hill said. “When I saw the judge’s three questions, I thought, ‘awesome, we can answer these questions!’ We met, organized our closing and we knew we were a perfect fit.”
Adam Bartley was the assistant coach to Stern on the first-ever Gallaudet debate team.