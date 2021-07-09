Dressed up in red, white and blue, the babies and young children of Stepping Stone School in Tyler waved their flags and celebrated America with the school's annual Independence Day patriotic parade and program.
The kids marched in the parade with their teachers, while some of the toddlers and infants rode in wagons and cribs in front of the early childhood education center on Friday afternoon.
The program, originally scheduled for July 2 ahead of the holiday, was moved to Friday due to rainy weather.
Jo Ann McMeans of Prestige Estates Assisted Living portrayed Betsy Ross, the seamstress who made the first American flag, while her husband, Mike McMeans, portrayed Gen. George Washington in the story of how Washington asked Ross to make the first flag with 13 stars and 13 stripes.
Noting the parade's postponement, Jo Ann McMeans began the program by telling the children that "it is never too late to thank God for America."
Boy Scouts Landon Beaton, 12, and his younger brother Ayden, 8, presented the American flag for the ceremony. Beaton said he enjoyed getting to come back to his old daycare to celebrate the Fourth of July.
"It's really a touching feeling to come out here and do the Fourth of July program," he said. "I always feel very honored to get to do a flag ceremony in front of lots of people."
Beaton added bringing out the flag is an honor because his grandfather and other family members served in the military.
Jo Ann McMeans, who also serves as the patriotic program coordinator, said the annual parade has been at Stepping Stone for several years.
"The purpose is to instill patriotism in their hearts and teach flag manners," she said. "We want to teach them American history. It's an adventure, it's a learning experience but it's also patriotic."
Stepping Stone School owner Camille Brown said before the parade began years ago, the kids thought the meaning of the Fourth of July was hotdogs, ice cream and firecrackers. Now, she said they know the holiday's true meaning.
Students from Stepping Stone School Assistant Director Valerie Roberson's class created the Betsy Ross flag that was used in the program. She spoke with the students about what the stars and stripes stood for while they created their flag.
"I do hope to instill patriotism," Roberson said. "I try to remind them to stand up for the flag and be glad they live in the United States."
As a part of the ceremony, the students and staff honored veterans in attendance. Stepping Stone students Brody Elliot and Chloe Preston tied a yellow ribbon together to remember American troops and first responders.
Students Amariah Anderson and Hayes Kirkpatrick both received the Spirit of the Young American award for their patriotism.