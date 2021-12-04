The Tyler branch of American Association of University Women turns 90 this year and will be celebrating that milestone at a gathering at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church in Tyler, 4202 S. Broadway Ave.
In 1931, a group of women university graduates met to organize the Tyler branch of AAUW with Miss Lucy Marsh as the first president.
Nationally, AAUW is celebrating its 140th anniversary. The mission of AAUW is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.
The priority issues are removing bias from education, fighting for fair pay and economic equity and advancing women in leadership, according to a press release from the Tyler branch.
“The Tyler branch has worked over its 90 years to elevate the status of women,” the press release stated. “As an example of its efforts in this regard, in 1953 it promoted a full-scale political campaign to elect the first woman to hold elected office in this community – Rilla Squyres, a trustee for Tyler Junior College.
“Tyler AAUW was also instrumental in procuring for local women the right to serve on a jury. In its efforts toward community improvement, the local branch took an active part in a successful endeavor to get fluoride added to Tyler’s drinking water.”
Currently, the Tyler branch contributes to the community by providing college scholarships to local area high school girls, providing educational programs and participating in the Great Decisions program, Academic Rodeo and STEM Like a Girl. There are also several special interest groups for members that promote camaraderie and personal growth, the organization said.
Membership is open to anyone with an associate’s degree or higher. For more information, call 903-574-1569.