Four Tyler area 4A high school bands will compete this Wednesday in the first-ever University Interscholastic League Military State Marching Band Championship.
Lindale, Van, Bullard and Brownsboro are among 11 schools competing in the 4A section of the championships being held at Pine Tree High School in Longview.
For the first time, UIL is dividing up the corps and military marching styles into separate contests. UIL is co-hosting the contest with the National Association of Military Marching Bands.
Lindale ISD Director of Bands Steven Moore said it feels great to participate in the first UIL-sponsored military style state marching band championship.
Since being successful at the region contest, Moore said the Lindale band students have continued to improve marching execution and play music daily.
"The band students have been amazing. They have allowed the band staff to really pick apart the details and improve even the smallest things," he said. "In a competition like this, the only thing you can control is how you perform. We are just trying to be the very best we can be."
He noted that COVID-19 created delays for the marching season that led to challenges.
"We are usually done with the competitive aspect of marching band the beginning of November. So keeping the students motivated for the long season was a challenge. We have actually been doing both marching and concert band rehearsals since October," Moore said. "This has varied our activities and kept the students engaged."
Moore said a win at the contest would be amazing and also historic for the program.
"For Lindale to win the 1st one would be quite an accomplishment and very satisfying," he said.
Van ISD Director of Bands Rusty Lay said the band program is excited that UIL is letting military-style marching bands have their own competition.
He called getting to the state contest a great honor, and the Van band students and directors are working hard to be the best.
"We just strive to be the best we can," Lay said. "Wherever we finish, we're excited to be a part of it absolutely."
Lay said practicing during the COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges, such as having a delayed start. The Van ISD band started individual practices in August that later progressed into bigger groups.
Band students practice every Monday night and during their regular class time as well. He said he's proud of the kids for their hard work and overcoming the challenges of COVID-19 and having Lay as a new director this year.
For military style contests, 1A/2A combined and 4A schools compete during even-numbered years, while 3A and 5A/6A combined compete in odd-numbered years.
On Wednesday, Van is scheduled to perform at 2 p.m., Lindale at 3:08 p.m., Bullard at 4:33 p.m. and Brownsboro at 4:50 p.m.
Other East Texas schools performing in the 1A/2A or 4A are Union Grove, Beckville, Henderson, Carthage and Gilmer.