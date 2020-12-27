Every year, student artwork is selected for the cover of the District Christmas Card. This year, two students received the honor. Congratulations to Natalie Martin, a sophomore at Legacy High School, and Johnathan Velez, a freshman at Tyler High School, for creating the beautiful and festive designs.
“Thanks to our very supportive leadership, we are able to celebrate our incredible visual arts program through the annual District Christmas Card tradition,” Director of Fine Arts Sandy Newton said. “It is such an honor to students to have their artwork enjoyed by so many others.”
Students in all grade levels are invited to submit entries for the District Christmas Card. Tyler ISD administrators select the winning entries.