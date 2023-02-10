Editor’s Note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is highlighting Black leaders and community members in celebration of Black History Month.
The year 2022 was quite special for Trenia Tillis Hoard.
There were milestones, achievements and a national championship.
The Tyler Junior College women's basketball coach was born and raised in the small town of Grapeland, became one of the most highly recruited basketball players in the nation, and played pro basketball, which offered her a chance to see the world. Also, basketball was also a means to help her earn a bachelor’s degree and a masters.
All because "of a little orange ball" plus the journey was made possible by God, Tillis Hoard said.
WHAT A YEAR
In the spring, she led the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies to the national basketball championship while also earning NJCAA Coach of the Year honors.
Also, Tillis Hoard, a former Grapeland High School star, was elected by Texas Association of Basketball Coaches to be a member of the Class of 2023 Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be part of the annual TABC Clinic on May 20, 2023 in San Antonio.
Tillis Hoard was a four-year starter at Grapeland High School for Hall of Fame Coach Don Tullos (freshman through junior) and Coach Chuck Bailey (senior). She led the Sandiettes to back-to-back state tournament appearances in 1987-88 and 1988-89, winning the championship in 1989.
Tillis Hoard averaged 25 points and 16 rebounds per game as a freshman, 29 points and 18 rebounds as a sophomore, 35 points and 15 rebounds as a junior, and 27 points and 12 rebounds as a senior. She was a four-time All-State selection and was named Miss Texas Basketball in 1989.
Earlier this year, Tillis Hoard was honored as the top women’s JUCO coach in Texas. The honor is from the TABC.
Tillis Hoard earned the Junior College Women’s Coach of the Year and Coach of the Tournament. She led the Apache Ladies to the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Basketball Championship in March.
Tillis Hoard led the Apache Ladies to a 28-8 overall record, and became the first African American women’s head coach to win the title. Tillis Hoard was named the Coach of the Tournament after Tyler defeated Georgia Highlands, 92-80, in the championship game at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.
She said perseverance and faith in God and His timing, all culminated in a national championship and a spectacular year.
“I’ve had better teams. I’ve had teams with more talent. So much happened last year. It wasn’t until the second game of the national tournament that we had our whole team together," she said.
Also during the season, Tillis Hoard achieved her 500th career coaching win on Feb. 9, 2022, a 75-72 win over rival Kilgore College in Kilgore.
Five-hundred wins at one school is quite a feat.
“I get to be apart of history because I became the second Black female to get that in junior college,” Tillis Hoard said. “To me, if I can do it, it opens the door for all these little girls walking around here that come from my circumstances or from other circumstances, it tells little brown girls, ‘yes you can.’
“It opens doors and breaks ceilings to dream bigger. Never in my lifetime would I have thought we would have a Black president, but President Obama opened the door. Never would I have thought we would have a Black Vice President. Somebody had to do it. That’s why I always tell people that I get so mad when these people get upset when you are saying the first time something happens. But when it is a first you’ve got to celebrate. If you’re not celebrating, you are saying you wish it didn’t happen. History is made every day. Every moment we wake up we have a chance to make history in some way, form or fashion.
“Even if that is opening the door for history for someone else.”
When Tillis came to TJC, she was the first Black female coach in Region XIV, one of the few in the nation. Now, two of her former assistant coaches, who also are Black, are in the league as head coaches (Precious Ivy at Trinity Valley Community College and Chelsea Hudson at Panola College).
Tillis Hoard and her 2021-22 staff of Hudson and Brianna Brooks became the first all-Black, all-female staff to win an NJCAA national championship.
Being a coach, plus being a Black female coach, Tillis felt more responsibilities.
“I knew I had to do it the right way,” she said. “I had to run a solid program, a clean program, a respectable program. By doing that it made other athletic directors say, ‘I can give it to a little brown girl and see what she does.’’’
Prior to her tenure at TJC, Tillis Hoard served as an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas for four seasons from 1996-97 through 1999-2000.
Her playing career at Stephen F. Austin State University from 1990-91 through 1993-94 forged her into a three-time all-Southland Conference selection, including earning 1994 Southland Conference Player of the Year honors.
She continued her career professionally in Spain before returning to Texas to coach.
Also, she has been recognized as one of the top 100 high school basketball players in the state of Texas by the University Interscholastic League as part of their celebration of 100 years of high school basketball in the state.
LITTLE ORANGE BALL & OREOS
"Without basketball I would probably be still living in Grapeland, Texas," Tillis Hoard said. "That little orange ball afforded me the opportunity to do some great things with my life.
“Grapeland is an amazing town. But I played basketball and to play basketball I had to keep up my grades. I didn’t want to have to go back to Grapeland. There is a difference between want to and have to. If I wanted to go back to Grapeland and live I wanted that opportunity. However, I didn’t want to have to go back.”
That mindset began because of Oreos.
"It really all started with me playing for Oreos. The parents and the fans they would get me motivated by telling me if you get 20 points you can get a package of Oreos. I pretty much spent my high school years playing for Oreos. A lot of our fans still talk about that. It didn't matter what kind of Oreos, double-stuffed, white chocolate covered. … It just kind of motivated me to do more. The scoring part was easy so I knew I was going to get some Oreos.”
'BUT GOD LIFE'
“I tell people all the time I live this ‘but God life,’” Tillis Hoard said. “When you say 'but' you cancel everything you say in front of it. But when you say 'but God,' you say God is canceling everything in front of it … From growing up in poverty to I wasn’t the smartest kid in school … we didn’t grow up with a lot, but God afforded me basketball. But God found a way for the Hall of Fame to find me. I feel so blessed and honored. All this stuff that could canceled out this little life I have, I am living this but God life. So, so blessed.”
COLLEGE LIFE
Coming out of Grapeland High School, Tillis was one of the top players in the nation. She took visits to Texas, Southern California, Texas A&M and SFA.
“I was scared to death — Texas, Texas A&M and USC just scared me,” she said. “USC was so scary because you literally had to take a trolley to get to class. I was a small-town girl and didn’t want to get swallowed up by the big city. It was pretty much the same at Texas and Texas A&M. I love Jody Conradt and I love Lynn Hickey. I still had that small-town mindset.
“I took a chance on SFA because it was smaller, it was homier. Coach (Gary) Blair and those coaches made it seem like it was going to be family. That was my chance to get out.”
She played on the Lady Jacks teams that were among the elite in women’s college basketball.
Tillis earned her Bachelor of Science degree in rehabilitation and her Masters in counseling.
PLAY BASKETBALL AND SEE THE WORLD
After college, Tillis played two seasons of pro ball in Barcelona, Spain.
She played all over Europe, taking trains to countries all over the Europe.
Then she started working on her masters at SFA with a lot of “sweat and tears.”
She came to be TJC to be Coach Lee Ann Riley’s assistant while doing her internship at the Andrews Center. About a month into it, Arkansas Coach Gary Blair called and said “he need a minority coaching candidate."
“I was then at four years there with him at Arkansas," she said. "While I was there we went to the Final Four and we won the WNIT.”
Her coaching roots run deep. While at SFA, Nell Fortner, now head basketball coach at Georgia Tech, Sue Donohoe, former vice president of NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball; and Riley, who led TJC to the national championship in 2000 and later was an assistant at Missouri and head coach at SFA, were assistant coaches at SFA.
At SFA and Arkansas, Blair was the head coach who later led Texas A&M to the national championship, and at Arkansas, Vic Schaefer was an assistant and now he is head coach at Texas as well as Mike Neighbors, who is now the Arkansas head coach.
OPENING DOORS
Seeing the success and the story of Tillis Hoard may inspire some young kids.
“It is for everyone; it is not just for the little brown girls,” she said. “Maybe it is the little kid from the country. Maybe it is the little girl that doesn’t have the super high GPA. Maybe it is that kid that grew up in poverty. Maybe it is that single parent kid. Maybe it is that kid that grew up with her grandmother. Maybe it is just that little brown kid. It is my job to be a role model. It is my job to showcase God’s goodness in my life. I think that is what the ministry is. God gave me this little orange ball and am I going to use it to glorify Him. People look at my career and say ‘She gave Him all the glory.”
She added, “Black people got out of slavery via faith. I feel like I got out of my circumstances via faith. I just want everybody to have the faith to believe in yourself, to believe in what you can do and don’t let excuses derail what you want to do. Be bigger and better than your excuses.”
FAMILY LIFE
Her daughter, Senoj Jones, is a sophomore at Tyler Legacy High School. She is starting to turn into a star on the basketball court.
Her husband, Rogerick Hoard is an executive chef.
She calls Seonj her “little baby chef” because she comes up “with gourmet meals.”
"I put pressure on myself and I don't want to put pressure on (Senoj)," Tillis Hoard said. "If you wants to play basketball, I will be there cheering her on to be the best basketball player she can be. If she wants to be a chef, I will be cheering her on to be the best chef she can be."