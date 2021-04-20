Tyler Junior College recently opened the new TJC Promise and Scholarships building on its main campus, near the corner of Baxter Avenue and East Fifth Street.
With the TJC Promise program welcoming its first class of scholars to campus this past fall, additional space was needed to better assist students.
“This new space allows us to meet with prospective students and parents who are participating in TJC’s Promise Programs or who have questions about TJC’s general scholarships,” said Matthew Ramirez, TJC Promise program director. “Also, success coaches will meet with current Promise students attending TJC to assist them with reaching their academic potential.”
For more information, go to TJC.edu/Promise.