Applying for financial aid can be a daunting task. Throughout Financial Aid Awareness Month in February, Tyler Junior College has scheduled a series of free workshops to make the process more manageable for anyone who needs help getting started.
The come-and-go sessions will be held 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 11 and 25, in Apache Enrollment Center located in the lobby of the White Administrative Services Center on the TJC main campus.
TJC staff will be available to assist with submitting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and scholarship application. Reservations are not required, and students should bring their 2019 income tax information with them.
A free online, Spanish-language session will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. To sign up, go to TJC.edu/events, click the Feb. 18 link and then “register.”
TJC will host College Kickoff, set 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, in the Apache Enrollment Center on the TJC main campus. Registration is required by going to TJC.edu/visit and clicking the link on the Feb. 27 calendar entry.
During the event, prospective students can apply for admission to TJC and get assistance with financial aid applications. Participants will receive a voucher for a free TSI test (a $30 value) and be scheduled for a future advising appointment.
Health and safety guidelines will be followed, with face coverings and 6 feet of physical distancing required, room occupancy monitored, and rooms sanitized frequently.
Food trucks will be parked outside, so students and their families can enjoy free food while completing their next steps for college.
Each year, Tyler Junior College awards more than $48 million in financial aid grants, loans, scholarships, waivers, exemptions and work study, all in an effort to assist students in covering the cost of their education.
For more information, go to TJC.edu/ScholarshipsFinAid.