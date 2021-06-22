Chloe Duvak, a spring 2021 graduate of Tyler Junior College, has been awarded Texas Christian University’s Transfer Provost Scholarship.
The prestigious TCU scholarship has a value of $20,000 per semester and was only awarded to transfer students who met qualifications including a minimum 3.85 grade point average.
Duvak graduated from TJC with a 4.0 GPA and earned an associate of arts degree in general studies. She will start classes at TCU this fall and plans to major in biochemistry with a possible minor in religion.
Duvak graduated in the top 5% of the 2019 Bullard High School class. While attending TJC, she was a presidential honors scholar and was named to the president’s list all four semesters.
She received the Rotary Young Citizen Award and the Watson Wise Incentive Award, and was named to the Texas 2021 Academic All-State Team. She was a member of the Alpha Omicron Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and also serves as a student ambassador for the college.
“I chose TJC for many reasons,” Duvak said. “I was awarded the Presidential Honors Scholarship, which covered my full tuition and fees while at TJC. I also had many family members including my older brother and mom who attended and highly recommended TJC as an amazing institution to start off at.”
When asked how TJC has prepared her, Duvak said, “I believe the science classes that I took definitely prepared me for the upper-level science courses that I will be taking this upcoming fall. I learned many study strategies and time management skills. I definitely grew a lot as a person as well. Professors such as Dr. Andrea Hathcote pushed me to always better myself and seek out ways to grow as a scholar.”
After receiving her bachelor’s degree from TCU, Duvak plans to attend medical school to become a physician. She is interested in specializing in surgery or OB-GYN.
TJC Honors Program Director Dave Funk said, “I am so proud of what Chloe has accomplished. There’s no limit to what she can achieve. Factoring in her strong foundation at TJC, the prominent pre-med program at TCU, and her profound work ethic and unceasing pursuit of excellence, there is no doubt she will have great success at TCU and beyond. I look forward to the day when I can address her as Dr. Duvak.”