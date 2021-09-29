TJC Foundation golf tournament raises $140,000 in support of student scholarships

Last Thursday, during the Tyler Junior College Board of Trustees’ meeting, it was announced that the TJC Foundation’s 34th annual scholarship golf tournament raised $140,000 in support of scholarships for TJC students.
Due to the pandemic, the 2020 golf tournament was canceled but with the continued support of sponsors and players, 100 TJC students were awarded with scholarships for the current school year.
Mitch Andrews, TJC vice president for institutional advancement and executive director of the TJC Foundation, provided a report and gave thanks to sponsors and players for funding the students, especially during the pandemic.
As part of the tradition, scholarship recipients who benefitted from the previous year’s tournament served as volunteers. The TJC men’s and women’s golf team also joined to volunteer and raised donations with their “Buy a Drive” efforts at tee boxes throughout the golf course.
Andrews also mentioned feedback given by participants of the golf tournament.
“We are often told by players that this tournament is a one-of-a-kind experience because they are constantly reminded throughout the day of the worthy cause they are supporting,” said Andrews. “Through the luncheon, where we are typically present scholarship recipients and throughout the day, as scholars host the tournament in a variety of ways, including the hole-in-one and other prize holes.”
Andrews also added how the tournament serves as TJC’s largest resource of annual scholarships for students.
“Truly the success of this tournament is based on the dedicated leadership of our advisory committee,” he said. “Through their continuing hard work, the tournament now serves as our largest resource of annual scholarships for TJC students.”
Sophomore TJC students who received a Corporate Scholars one year scholarship of $2,500 were Jordan Crysup, Liah Severino, Annie Adams and Sean De La Ros. Scholarships were sponsored by Brookshire Grocery Co. and Suddenlink.
Freshman TJC students who received a Corporate scholars two-year scholarship worth $5,000 were Travis Pannell, Jo Micah Peterson, William Morse, Maricela Hurtado and Ashlynn Patterson. This scholarship was sponsored by Express Employment, Goldman Sachs and Office Barn.