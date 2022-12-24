The Tyler Junior College Fire Academy recently held a combined graduation ceremony for 16 cadets in its 22nd academy class and fourth hybrid academy class.
Casey Johnston was academy class valedictorian, and Gabriel Gomez was salutatorian. John McIntyre was hybrid academy class valedictorian.
Graduates and their hometowns: Angel Astorga, Jacksonville; Julian Bernabe, Little Elm; Kevin Burns, Tyler; Dawson Elmore, Mineola; Landen Fretwell, Brownsboro; Gabriel Gomez, Mabank; Ethan Harber, Athens; Casey Johnston, Tyler; Brianna King, Tyler; Chance King, Lindale; Carson Levee, Tyler; Carson Lipsey, Rockwall; Aaron Maxwell, Hideaway; John McIntyre, Tyler; John Austin Smith, Rockwall; and Isaac VanSmoorenburg, Athens.
TJC Fire Academy director is Capt. Andy King, and TJC Fire Protection Technology program coordinator is Jeff Akin.
Enrollment is currently underway for the next fire academy class. The application deadline is June 23.
To work in Texas as a paid firefighter, applicants must earn a Texas “basic structure fire suppression” certificate. As part of this process, applicants must also submit their fingerprints and undergo a criminal history background check, according to the academy.
Students must meet the standards set forth by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, and NFPA 1001-2013, Standards for Fire Fighter Professional Qualifications.
Upon successfully passing the state exam and completion of an emergency medical technician (EMT) certification, graduates may apply for certification as Fire Fighter I, Fire Fighter II, Hazmat Awareness and Hazmat Operations. Upon completion of the fire academy and EMT courses, the student will receive 30 hours of college credit.
Space is limited, so early registration is recommended. For more information, visit the TJC Fire Academy website.