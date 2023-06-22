Tyler Junior College is once again in the spotlight for making school history.
The band’s Wind Ensemble was one of six bands to be chosen to perform at the prestigious Midwest Clinic – International Band and Orchestra Conference and the only junior college band in the history of the event to be invited to perform.
The Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference offers guests interested in music education an array of clinics and exhibits, as well as access to music and teaching icons. The conference will also focus on industry trends and future topics in business and music education. With more than 18,000 attendees from all 50 states and more than 40 countries, The Midwest Clinic offers music educators and musicians alike an unmatched networking opportunity.
The convention has been taking place annually for more than 75 years. Each year, they invite a small number of bands to perform at the event, according to TJC Band director Jeremy Strickland.
“Our audition was done via a submitted recording, both audio and video from a concert we performed in February here on campus. The recordings are listened to “blind” meaning that those who are listening do not know who they are listening to,” he said. “Our understanding is that they listened to more than 75 recordings and we were one of six bands chosen to perform and we were the only junior college selected.”
Strickland attended the Directors Orientation last week where he met the Midwest Board of Directors who runs the event.
“More than 25,000 people attend; it’s the largest instrumental convention of its kind in the world,” he said. “We spent our time in Chicago touring the facilities, meeting other directors and enjoying some of the best pizza I’ve ever eaten.”
Strickland said the invitation is a testament to the work ethic of the TJC students and faculty.
“This is an incredible testament to the work ethic of our students, faculty as well as the support of Tyler Junior College,” he said. “Our goal was to submit the best recording possible knowing that the process of working towards that performance would make us better musicians and a better program.”
“Being the first junior college selected to perform is a dream come true for all of us, including what it does for junior and community colleges around the nation,” Strickland said. “TJC being selected shows what is possible when college administration support the arts at the level needed to be successful.”
The Midwest Clinic Executive Director Kelly Bell said only ensembles of the highest caliber are offered invitations.
“Only ensembles of the highest caliber are offered an invitation to perform and we have a limited number of performance spaces that have to be spread among Band, Orchestra, and Jazz ensembles at all levels,” Bell said. “Any group offered an invitation to perform at The Midwest Clinic has demonstrated an elite level of performance excellence. The fact that TJC was selected over other college applications is quite an honor.”
“Performing at the Midwest Clinic is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for young musicians and they will now be part of an exclusive group of performers who can claim this honor,” Bell added. “We wish them all the best as they prepare for their debut performance at The 77th Midwest Clinic.”
Auditions for the Wind Ensemble will be held in August, around the same time the band is gearing up for Marching Band. All of the students that are in the Wind Ensemble are also in the Apache Marching Band.
“Our students desire to continually grow and better their craft is inspirational,” Strickland said. “When we push them to achieve beyond what they are capable of, we consistently see them doing whatever it takes to get better and it works.”
The TJC Wind Ensemble will perform Thurs., December 21 at 12 p.m. at the McCormick Place West, in Chicago before an audience of more than 2,000.
For more information regarding the conference and performers, visit www.midwestclinic.org.