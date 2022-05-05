A crash involving a school bus from Athens Independent School District occurred this morning on Loop 7, resulting in minor injuries.
A driver of a Mustang pulled out from Robbins Road in front of the school bus. The bus was traveling westbound on Loop 7 when the Mustang collided into the bus. Texas Highway Patrol responded to the crash and are investigating further.
The drivers of both vehicles did not need medical attention, but three students on the bus were transported to UT Health Athens with minor injuries.
