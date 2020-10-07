Citing low COVID-19 case counts and unsuccessful digital learners, three area public school districts are suspending remote learning.
Whitehouse, Hawkins and Mineola ISDs all announced that remote learning would soon end with some exceptions.
Whitehouse ISD announced beginning Oct. 20, all remote learners should return to face-to-face instruction, except students and families who have legitimate health concerns and are medically fragile.
Medically fragile students must give a doctor's diagnosis or recommendation to the school nurse. About 70% of the remote learners in Whitehouse are not succeeding.
"We can have school face-to-face safely and the future of our students depends on teachers working with them in person when possible," the Whitehouse announcement said. "It's time for a strong comeback."
During the first seven weeks of school, Whitehouse ISD reported 40 COVID-19 cases among students and staff, which is about half of 1% of current staff and students on campus.
Remote learning will also continue for students who have to isolate or quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test result or exposure.
Hawkins ISD Superintendent Stephanie McConnell said in a letter to parents that remote learning would end effective Oct. 16 except for students who are told to quarantine by the health department or their physician due to close contact exposures or testing positive for COVID-19.
Despite efforts to provide technology, meals and communication, McConnell said remote learning "has not been as successful as we have hoped for our home learners."
She said 83% of Hawkins ISD's remote learners are failing at least one class, and many are failing several classes. McConnell added that during the district's first eight weeks of instruction, there's been one COVID-19 case.
The last day of remote learning will be Oct. 16 and all students enrolled in Hawkins ISD should return to campus no later than Oct. 19.
For students required to quarantine, synchronous and/or asynchronous instruction will be available. If the district is asked to close by the health department, remote learning will be implemented until a reopening date. And if there is a large number of COVID-19 cases, the district will reconsider going back to online education as an option, McConnell said.
Mineola ISD Superintendent Cody Mize said his district will return to complete face-to-face education on Oct. 13. He noted that 90% of the students are on campus receiving instruction, while the COVID-19 cases among students and staff remain low.
Five students have tested positive for COVID-19, including four recoveries and one with minor symptoms, out of nearly 1,600 students. Six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, but they all have since recovered, Mize said.
Mize said 59% of students receiving remote instruction at the high school and middle school are failing one or more classes, and 45% of the primary school students learning remotely are not showing proficiency on grade level. The elementary school is seeing similar numbers as well.
"After reviewing the data from our first nine weeks of school, we realize that our greatest threat now exists for those that are receiving remote instruction and are not being successful academically," Mize said. "One thing we have learned since March is that children receive the best education when they are in a classroom face-to-face with their teachers."
If a Mineola student tests positive for COVID-19, the district will offer instructional support during their illness. Students who need to continue remote learning due to health concerns must provide proper documentation from a healthcare provider, Mize said.
Both Hawkins and Mineola offered the following options for parents wanting to continue remote education: transfer to a school offering online learning, use homeschool or enroll in Texas Virtual School Network - K-12 online (www.k.12.com) and TTU K-12 (Http://www.depts.ttu.edu/k12).