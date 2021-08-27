The Tyler Junior College Academy of Dance sets "Nutcracker" auditions to begin Sept. 11

The Tyler Junior College Academy of Dance’s 33rd annual presentation of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s classical ballet, “The Nutcracker,” is set to premier at the all new Wise Auditorium, located in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center in early December. As TJC directors prepare for the premier, auditions open Sept. 11.
TJC’s annual “Nutcracker” is a large-scale production with 150 roles to fill. Roles are available for performers ages six through 96. Performers must be able to rehearse every Friday or Saturday and perform in every show. Auditions are open to all dancers and actors in the East Texas area.
“We really need a lot of different ages and abilities and we’re looking for adults that are interested in being actors for our party scene,” said TJC Academy of Dance Director and Chair of Dance Department, Carolyn Hanna.
Hanna said TJC holds open auditions every year, and is also a chance to see the talented people throughout the community, as well as giving back.
“If any young dancers are interested in taking classes with our academy in the future, that option is available, but we just like to have as many people that are interested in ‘The Nutcracker’ perform and be involved in it,” she said.
There are parts that Hanna said are cute for young children, such as mice and soldiers. The second half of the ballet includes a variety of rolls that include Chinese tea or Arabian coffee that are performed for Clara and her Nutcracker prince.
“It’s primarily ballet based, but we’re always looking for people who like to move, people who like to perform on stage and people who enjoy being in front of hundreds of thousands of people,” Hanna said.
The East Texas Symphony Orchestra will be performing live during the ballet to accompany dancers, who will be taught each choreography before auditioning.
Hanna said the biggest role is Clara, who the whole ballet is based around.
“The biggest role being Clara, is generally a young, talented dancer that we find,” she said.
Professional dancers will be invited by TJC to perform roles of the sugar plum fairy and her cavalier.
“We also have rather large dance roles, like the snowflake, that’s where dancers pretend to be snow on stage, like a really soft snowfall around Clara, and we also have the dew drop,” Hanna said.
All performances will be held in the completely renovated Wise Auditorium, located in the performing arts center.
Auditions take all day, and those auditioning should arrive 30 minutes before their audition time for paperwork and warming up.
Audition times are:
• 10-10:45 a.m.: Girls ages 6-8
• 11-11:30 a.m.: Boys of all ages
• 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.: Girls ages 9-11
• 1-1:45 p.m.: Dancers invited to audition for the leading role of Clara
• 2-3:45 p.m.: Girls ages 12 and up
• 4-4:30 p.m.: Adults and actors interested in party scene
TJC Dance faculty members will watch auditions and determine together who is best for which part, Hanna said.
“It takes about two to three days to cast the entire ballet once everyone has auditioned, but it’s a really fun process where we get to see so many young dancers and talented kids in the area,” she said.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to put the production on to our beautiful, brand new theater that was just completed last year. For us, it really kicks off the holiday season,” Hanna said.
Showtimes for the nutcracker are 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.
“This has become such a holiday family tradition and we feel very thankful to be supported by the community so we just really want to give back and promote and produce a really fun and exciting show for them,” Hanna said.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 5.