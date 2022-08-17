At the annual Get Guard Ready Celebration for new and returning families and faculty, The Brook Hill School celebrated the groundbreaking for 'Boldly Brook Hill: A Campaign for The Brook Hill School.'

The groundbreaking was celebrated along with the announcement of the exciting news that the Boldly Brook Hill campaign goal of $22.5 million was surpassed, with more than $28.8 million raised and pledged to the campaign to date. The additional $6 million will cover additional costs caused by the global economy and rising inflation.

“I am not sure if any of us truly understand how rare it is for a school like Brook Hill, which is only 25 years old and in a small town, to raise almost $29 million,” said Rod Fletcher, Head of School. “Thank you so much for your support and generosity.”

The groundbreaking took place at the future physical location of the new fine arts center and chapel, one of the projects included in the Boldly Brook Hill Campaign. The Soules Center for the Fine and Performing Arts will complete the quadrangle at the Middle and Upper School campus and realize Founder Steve Dement’s original vision for the school.

In 1997 Brook Hill opened its doors with 31 students in Ornelas Hall – the only classroom building on campus.

“Very few people believed in the vision God placed on Steve Dement’s heart,” recalled Fletcher. “But Steve did, and because of his faith and obedience, all of us do too. And now, not only do we get to be blessed by God’s story of Brook Hill, but we also get to be a part of it. So today, we break ground on the next phase of this journey.”

The Soules Center for the Fine and Performing Arts will include specialized classrooms for vocal, instrumental, dramatic, and visual arts instruction, and an auditorium and stage complete with proper lighting and sound equipment. The 700-seat auditorium will also serve as a sacred space for fellowship and worship through weekly chapel services for students and faculty.

“This new fine arts center and chapel will transform our campus and the educational experience for our students,” remarked Fletcher. “We are truly grateful and humbled by the generosity of the many people who made this campaign such an outstanding success.”

The campaign is also funding a comprehensive learning enrichment and dyslexia center for grades six through 12, to help bright students who learn differently, a new lower-school playground, eight lighted tennis courts, renovations to the lower school library, the expansion of Ornelas Hall, upgrades to the residential life facilities, enhancements to the upper school science labs, as well as improvements to campus security, athletic facilities, and campus infrastructure. Finally, the campaign also grew the school’s endowment to ensure Brook Hill’s financial sustainability.

“God knows the needs before we even ask,” said Fletcher. “Through this campaign, God has led so many generous and faithful people to help finish out the campus of a school that exists for Christ and His Kingdom.”

For more information about the campaign and how you can be involved, contact Brook Hill’s Director of Advancement, Laurie Humphries, at lhumphries@brookhill.org or 903-894-5000.