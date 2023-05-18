Longtime East Texas education leader Rod Fletcher has announced his resignation as head of school of The Brook Hill.

Fletcher, who has served in the role for 19 years, has accepted a new position as executive director of Campus By The Sea on Catalina Island in California.

"In 2004, when Brook Hill took a leap of faith by hiring me, I too embarked on a leap of faith by relocating my young family to East Texas. Since then, my family and I have become deeply rooted in the Brook Hill community, proudly declaring ourselves 'all orange!' We have grown alongside Brook Hill, raising our own boys in partnership with this remarkable institution – a decision we will forever cherish," Fletcher said in a letter to The Brook Hill community, provided to the Tyler Morning Telegraph by school leadership.

Fletcher said his family has a 70-year history at Campus By The Sea and a profound love for the camp.

"Throughout the years, it has been a privilege to take numerous Brook Hill students to this camp, and I hope to continue nurturing this relationship in the future," Fletcher said. "Our family has long dreamed of being more directly involved at Campus By The Sea, and we feel a genuine calling from the Lord to accept this position. Steve Dement has often referred to Brook Hill as a symphony with God as its Conductor, and Heather and I are sensing His calling to play another part in the symphony God is composing at Campus By The Sea."

Fletcher said he has been "truly blessed to fulfill the role God entrusted" him at Brook Hill and he is proud of the school's growth since its beginnings.

"Brook Hill is thriving and independent. The seven-year-old school we came to, and have joyfully served over the last 19 years, has become what we dreamed and prayed for it to be," Fletcher said. "... its future is incredibly bright. I am excited to see who God will lead to serve as the next Head of School. I want to thank each of you for your support, encouragement, and friendship throughout my time at Brook Hill. I am truly blessed to have had the opportunity to work with such a talented and dedicated group of educators, staff, students, and parents."

According to Stephen Dement, founder and chairman of the board of trustees, Fletcher's resignation will be effective July 30.

"Recognizing there is no greater responsibility for the Board of Trustees than the hiring of a Head of School, the search process will begin immediately," Dement said in a letter to The Brook Hill community. "Your Board will serve as the search committee with the assistance of a national recruitment firm and, to the greatest extent possible, the process will be inclusive and transparent. Input will be sought from students, parents, alumni, faculty, staff, and friends. Given the strength and reputation of Brook Hill, we have great confidence that there will be enormous interest in the Head of School opportunity and that we will attract an outstanding individual to take our school to even greater heights."

The board will not pursue hiring an interim head of school because of its confidence in the current leadership team. Instead, the board has asked Dement to step up as acting head during the transition period.

Fletcher will remain available during the next year for advice and counsel, Dement said.

"I am honored to take on this role, in addition to my other responsibilities on campus, and will work tirelessly to ensure that our students continue to receive the Christ-centered, college preparatory education they deserve," Dement said. "The coming year promises to be one of continued growth and excitement with the completion of construction projects on campus, including the transformational Soules Fine Arts Center, expanded academic and athletic opportunities, and ongoing spiritual growth and ministry! I appreciate your continued trust in Brook Hill and look forward to serving you during this transitional period."