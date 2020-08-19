I was nervous at the start,” admitted Rafe, a second-grader at Lindale ISD’s College Street Elementary.
It was his first day back at school since the COVID-19 shutdown, and he wasn’t quite sure what to expect.
Out on the playground for a bit of recess, eyes squinted in the bright sun, he shrugged his shoulders as he looked toward the dozens of students zipping down the slides and climbing across the brightly colored equipment.
“Now I kinda feel a little better,” he said.
And then he took off, sprinting toward his new friends. But not before he bragged about his favorite part of second grade – “I have a lunch box for the first time!”
For students like Rafe, the new school year looks a little different than most.
All the teachers wear masks. Plastic guards divide group tables so that students can still see one another, but aren’t spreading germs by sneezing or coughing. And hand sanitizer, though always prevalent in school, has taken new precedence at doorways, in hallways and around the classroom.
“We are telling students to keep their bubbles,” explained Principal Ashley Smith during an early afternoon lunch duty. “But the kids are doing a really good job of meeting our expectations. You can tell that they want to be here so bad.”
Inside the cafeteria, she looked out over a sea of smiling students. Capacity was limited to 50%, and students were spaced out as much as the seating allowed. They knew to sit on the stars and dots, and no place else, Smith said.
A cursory glance around the room suggested they were glad to still be near their friends, even if they couldn’t sit smooshed together.
And they’d tell you as much, if you asked them.
“My day has been very fun,” said Lane, who is also in second grade. “So far, I got to write in my packet and do work.”
He’d packed his lunch, but another second-grader, Dexter, had opted for the school option.
He slurped his chocolate milk straight from the carton, though he refused to eat the green beans on his tray.
“If I eat them, I’ll turn green,” he said, giggling. But he assured his principal that he knew that wasn’t true.
{p dir=”ltr”}“Seeing the hallways, the classrooms, the cafeteria filled again, it’s the best feeling,” Smith said. “This is what I live for is these kids ... I’ve been waiting for this for five months now, and this has been a great, great start. I feel it’s the best first day ever.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Smith and her staff had worked tirelessly to ensure Wednesday would prove as safe and welcoming as possible.
{p dir=”ltr”}There were rainbows and welcome messages scrawled in chalk across the sidewalks, bright balloons that billowed in the wind and signs to show families just how excited they were to have students back.
At Stanton-Smith Elementary, just one of four primary schools in the Whitehouse district, the scene was much the same.
The school’s Parent Teacher Organization had decorated the sidewalk with chalk to welcome back the kiddos, and the staff placed balloons at each entrance to make students excited about their return.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, parents couldn’t walk their kids inside the building, Principal Sterling Haskell explained.
“It’s going to be different for a while,” he said. “We’re trying to make it as normal as possible.”
Kelly Griffith-Fields dropped off two of her children at Stanton-Smith, a pre-K student and a second grader, Wednesday morning.
She said she was nervous about them returning to school physically, but wants them to have the fairly normal school year.
“It’s apparent that the teachers and staff are doing their best to make the school the best it can be,” Griffith-Fields said.
Haskell said the school staff is working hard to ensure just that.
Even during abnormal times, he explained, they’re doing their best to help the pre-kindergarten through fifth graders have a normal year.
“I think we’re all excited to see the kids again,” Haskell said. “It’s definitely a different start than what we’re used to.”
He said 80% of the campus students are returning to in-person learning and that, “We’re feeling pretty good about that.”
Staff members are all wearing masks and Stanton-Smith students are strongly encouraged to use a face covering, he said.
Officials are encouraging extra hand washing and social distancing in the cafeteria and have turned off water fountains. He said spacing out students helps with contact tracing purposes if a child were to get sick.
“We’re hoping and praying that doesn’t happen,” he said.
Hand sanitizer is placed at every entrance and the custodial staff is emphasizing its cleaning efforts on bathrooms.
“In short, I think we have a good plan in place,” Haskell said.
Wednesday was also the first day of school for Tyler, Chapel Hill, Arp and Winona school districts.