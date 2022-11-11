Arp ISD had the opportunity on Friday to honor local veterans at an in-person Veterans Day ceremony for the first time since 2019.
The school district welcomed a large crowd of veterans and community members for the celebration at Arp High School.
Veterans and guests enjoyed breakfast at the L.J. Johnson Commons area followed by an hour-long program at the Clark Wayne Roberts Auditorium.
Arp area veterans, both living and deceased, were recognized during the ceremony.
Fourth-graders, junior high and high school students all were part of the performances.
"Arp ISD thanks all current and former members of the armed forces for their service and sacrifice," the district said.