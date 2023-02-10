WASHINGTON, D.C. – Students from Tyler's All Saints Episcopal School took a trip to the United States Capitol and got a special tour led by a Congressman and East Texas native.
U.S. Rep Nathaniel Moran (R-Tyler), of Texas' first congressional district, said he was proud to welcome the students to D.C.
“The United States Capitol is finally open to the American people, and I enjoyed having the opportunity to lead students, parents, and educators from the All Saints Episcopal School through these honored halls," Moran said in a statement. "The Capitol is a beacon of our democracy and a source of inspiration for our future leaders. It should remind us all of our nation’s great history, and the sacrifices that were made by our founding fathers for the freedoms and liberties we have today.”
To schedule a tour of the United States Capitol, contact Moran's D.C. office at (202) 225-3035.
All Saints Episcopal School is an independent school for students age 3 through the 12th grade.
Moran moved to rural East Texas just a few months before he turned 2 years old. He attended the United States Military Academy at West Point for two years before transferring to Texas Tech University, where he ultimately earned his B.A., MBA, and law degree. Upon graduation from law school, Moran and his wife Kyna moved to Tyler, where he began practicing law and Kyna began teaching elementary school. He later became a small business owner in Tyler – running both a law firm and a staffing company.
Moran began his career in public service as a member of the Tyler City Council from 2005-2009. In 2016, Moran was appointed as the Smith County Judge. During his time as judge, he served as presiding officer of the Commissioners Court, Chief Budget Officer, judge of the Constitutional County Court, Chair of the Juvenile Board, Head of Emergency Management, and Chief Administrative Officer of the County.
In 2018, he was elected to a full four-year term as county judge. He continued in this role until his election to U.S. Congress in 2022.
Moran and his wife, Kyna, are the proud parents of four school-aged children.