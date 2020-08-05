After a ransomware attack was stopped in May, University of Texas at Tyler President Dr. Micheal Tidwell told university supporters Wednesday that all stolen data has been destroyed and was not used by cybercriminals.
Tidwell wrote that university officials were notified by Blackbaud, a third-party database provider, of a security incident. Blackbaud was able to stop the attack in May, and based on information received from the company on July 16 a cybercriminal accessed copies of some customer files containing constituent information.
Blackbaud then collaborated with security experts and law enforcement to respond to the ransom threat and later discovered the stolen data was destroyed and not used by attackers, Tidwell said.
Tidwell noted that the data accessed by criminals was not credit card or bank information and Social Security numbers, and UT Tyler or UT System Administration do not store or retain this type of information. Blackbaud told UT Tyler the data included publicly available information as well as relationship history/engagement information.
"Immediately upon notification of the incident from Blackbaud, the UT System Administration and UT institutions have been working diligently by conducting an array of internal reviews with our legal, information security, and privacy experts to determine the exposure of our records, if any," Tidwell said. "At this time, we are not aware of fraudulent activity that has occurred with any constituent records, and we continue to work with Blackbaud to learn more."
UT Tyler is continuing to take protection and proper use of information seriously. Blackbaud has already implemented several security changes to protect constituent data from any subsequent incidents, he said.
"We are profoundly sorry for this breach. You have entrusted your generosity to us, and we will work even harder to ensure our business partners protect your privacy and safety," Tidwell said.