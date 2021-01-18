About 10 years have passed since Abigail Milawski walked the hallways of St. Gregory Cathedral School in Tyler as fifth-grader. Now as a college student, she used her holiday break to give back the school that helped her become the person she is today.
The third-year painting major student at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia revitalized an aging staircase that she once used to walk upstairs to her elementary classes.
Robin Perry, principal of St. Gregory Cathedral School, said the plan was to make the stair steps into book spines of literature the young students have read or would soon dive into.
So, she reached out to Abigail’s mom, Christie Milawski, who has been a St. Gregory teacher for 16 years, to see if her daughter would be interested in bringing life back into the stairs.
Because of Abigail’s art, the staircase now features books like "St. Gregory the Great," “A Christmas Carol,” “The Giving Tree, “Cat in the Hat” and “Charlotte's Web.”
Abigail said when her mom told her about the idea, she felt slightly overwhelmed but the project grew on her.
In the end, she described the homecoming art project as “very rewarding.”
“But I thought about it and thought it would be a good way to give back to the school because they're a big part of mine and my family's lives,” Abigail said. “It was definitely an interesting feeling. But it brought back a lot of memories especially being in the building near the classrooms I spent a lot of time in.”
She hopes the staircase can serve as a fun way to show kids what they can do in the future.
“It was really fulfilling I think to be able to do that, and know that it would be there for years,” Abigail said. “It's really cool for the kids to see what they could do one day when they grow up.”
Perry said the books that chosen for St. Gregory students, which include pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, feature both a good story and message.
“The books that we chose are good books, classic books and books that when the kids become older they learn what the meaning behind them is,” Perry said.
Abigail, a 2018 high school graduate from Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School, recalled that her time at Gregory and Gorman gave her a chance to explore her interests.
“They never pushed us into exact categories of what we should do,” Abigail said. “Having that mindset showed I could do this and find what I want to do in life.”
She remembered when she was in high school painting a mural at the kindergarten building for community service hours.
She added that she enjoys maintaining a relationship with the school and having that strong support system in her life.
Perry said the students were surprised by each of the books they saw on the staircase.
“It's been really fun to see the kids excited about the change. I think that's what makes it so much more special,” Perry said. “She gave her time over Christmas to do this for us. It's a reminder that her journey started. Look where I am because of where I started. So it's fun.”
The school is fortunate that graduates come out to help the school with projects like the stairs, Perry added.
Christie said she’s proud of what Abigail has done for the school, adding that she has a great talent.
“I'm very proud of her. I think it was very amazing that she did that for the school,” Christie said. “That's the staircase she walked every day to go to class.”
Abigail hopes to have a full-time career in the painting field after college and spend time working as a freelance artist.