Students at school districts in Smith County earned state standardized test scores that largely reflect statewide results showing recovery from learning loss due to the pandemic, and local superintendents credit hardworking teachers.
The Texas Education Agency on July 1 released the STAAR scores for grades three through eight. The agency said in a statement the results “show across-the-board improvements in all grades and subjects from 2021, with significant gains in reading.” The news comes after 2021 scores showed declines in many areas from results in 2019, the most recent year for which data was available after the tests were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The investment that the state is making in reading academies and accelerated instruction are clearly paying dividends for our students and the results are testament to the hard work of teachers across our state,” TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said of the results. “While we still have much work to do to recover from COVID-related learning loss in mathematics, the improvement our students have made in reading are clear.”
The tests, which are calculated in levels such as approaches (or achieve the passing standard), meets and masters, demonstrate the success or need for improvement among students in subjects such as reading, math, social studies, writing and science.
Despite struggles caused by the pandemic, school districts such as Tyler, Winona, Troup, Bullard, Arp, Lindale, Chapel Hill, and Whitehouse established ways to improve last year's performance. Reading testing scores had significant gains throughout school districts.
Tyler ISD
|Grade
|Reading
|Math
|Science
|Social Studies
|3
|72% approaches, 45% meets, 24% masters
|69% approaches, 41% meets, 20% masters
|4
|76% approaches, 51% meets, 26% masters
|69% approaches, 41% meets, 23% masters
|5
|80% approaches, 56% meets, 34% masters
|72% approaches, 42% meets, 22% masters
|66% approaches, 37% meets, 18% masters
|6
|67% approaches, 40% meets, 21% masters
|71% approaches, 36% meets, 14% masters
|7
|77% approaches, 53% meets, 36% masters
|45% approaches, 16% meets, 4% masters
|8
|80% approaches, 53% meets, 32% masters
|71% approaches, 36% meets, 12% masters
|70% approaches, 37% meets, 17% masters
|52% approaches, 22% meets, 13% masters
TYLER
Overall, STAAR performance improved from last year at every Tyler ISD elementary and middle school.
Fifth and seventh grade students made big improvements in the reading test scores with the lowest percentage of approaches being in 67% and the highest in 80%.
Tyler ISD reading
|READING
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|45%
|34%
|Increase: 11 points
|4
|51%
|36%
|Increase: 15 points
|5
|56%
|40%
|Increase: 16 points
|6
|40%
|29%
|Increase: 11 points
|7
|53%
|40%
|Increase: 13 points
|8
|53%
|41%
|Increase: 12 points
Based on the reading scores, Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD superintendent, said the district has been working in improving the performance since 2018 and have established different things to assist with growth.
“We began implementing effective instructional strategies in the early education foundational years classrooms, think PK-3, using proven brain science behind what it takes to become an effective reader. Sure, there are online resources, consumable or manipulative products that we use to enhance learning or provide extra time with curriculum, but we've spent our time and tactical efforts with our greatest resource, our teachers, and supporting them with campus instructional leaders like principals and deployed curriculum staff.
"This was ahead of the state requiring reading academies or 4545 tutoring,” he said. I'm really proud that our teachers, who had begun the work before any statutory requirement, still took on the extra work of the academies like the champions they are.”
Crawford said the district looks forward to rewarding the teachers through a stipend for the extra work.
Tyler ISD math
|MATH
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|41%
|32%
|Increase: 9 points
|4
|41%
|42%
|Decrease: 1 point
|5
|42%
|50%
|Decrease: 8 points
|6
|36%
|39%
|Decrease: 3 points
|7
|16%
|11%
|Increase: 5 points
|8
|36%
|44%
|Decrease: 8 points
For math testing scores, there was a low of 46% in approaches and 16% in meets for seventh grade students. The biggest percentage was for fifth grade students with a 71% in approaches and 42% in meets.
"I'm very concerned about the class of 2028 and the regression in the meets and masters in mathematics. It's a little personal to me and we need to fix that quickly,” said Crawford, during the most recent board meeting discussing the STAAR testing scores.
Although there was a decrease for math scores, as the whole state also suffered, eight grade students received a 20-point gain and had a good recovery year in comparison to last year's results.
Crawford said the district aims to find ways to also increase the success for math as they successfully did for reading this year.
“We'll see what the classroom conditions were that caused the issue (attendance, educator availability, curriculum, etc.). Those issues may solve themselves, or we will prescribe them individually or to small groups of students, just as this year's Class of '26 saw,” he said.
He also mentioned that simple factors such as attendance between students and teachers could improve the performance among scores.
“I cannot emphasize enough the impact of attendance by the adult and the student, paired with a viable, consistent curriculum, and its impact on student achievement,” he said. “It can be that simple.”
Overall he gives credit to the fall semester of 2022 and the end of virtual learning for students.
“We had a reasonable plan to bring all students back to in-person learning as quickly as any district of our size and larger. Tyler had structures in place for the health and safety of teachers, staff, and students, so we could learn together in classrooms instead of relying on longer-term virtual systems, except for a few students who legitimately required that online experience. School districts across the state and country struggled with those decisions (in-person vs. virtual), some for legitimate reasons, but too many were political,” he said.
Crawford thanks the support among community members and parents.
“We're blessed to have supportive parents, a pragmatic board of trustees, and, most important, a courageous faculty and staff that cut through the noise to do what they are designed to do: teach the youth of our community,” he said.
Chapel Hill ISD
|Grade
|Reading
|Math
|Science
|Social Studies
|3
|74% approaches, 52% meets, 32% masters
|65% approaches, 39% meets, 20% masters
|4
|74% approaches, 49% meets, 19% masters
|40% approaches, 16% meets, 7% masters
|5
|72% approaches, 44% meets, 26% masters
|56% approaches, 22% meets, 10% masters
|61% approaches, 30% meets, 14% masters
|6
|49% approaches, 21% meets, 10% masters
|51% approaches, 12% meets, 2% masters
|7
|74% approaches, 48% meets, 31% masters
|45% approaches, 12% meets, 1% masters
|8
|71% approaches, 43% meets, 21% masters
|60% approaches, 21% meets, 3% masters
|69% approaches, 33% meets, 15% masters
|47% approaches, 16% meets, 8% masters
CHAPEL HILL
Overall the Chapel Hill district received one of the lowest percentages among the districts with scores ranging from 70% to 74% in the minimum approaches level, plus the lowest approaches of 49% from all school districts which was for sixth grade reading with a 21% meets and 10% in masters.
Chapel Hill math
|MATH
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|39%
|23%
|Increase: 16 points
|4
|16%
|21%
|Decrease: 5 points
|5
|22%
|27%
|Decrease: 5 points
|6
|12%
|26%
|Decrease: 14 points
|7
|12%
|2%
|Increase: 10 points
|8
|21%
|32%
|Decrease: 11 points
For the math test results, the district received a high of 65% in approaches, 39% meets and 20% masters for third grade math. The low was 40% in approaches, 16% in meets and 7% masters for fourth grade math scores.
The meets in the reading test overall received an improvement among students, with a high increase of 24 points by third grade students who brought their percentage from 28% to 52%. There was also a double digit improvement for grades fourth and seventh grade reading compared to last year's 2021 reading meet scores.
Chapel Hill reading
|READING
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|52%
|28%
|Increase: 24 points
|4
|49%
|35%
|Increase: 14 points
|5
|44%
|36%
|Increase: 8 points
|6
|21%
|28%
|Decrease: 7 points
|7
|48%
|30%
|Increase: 18 points
|8
|43%
|37%
|Increase: 6 points
Sixth grade students were the odd ones out from the reading scores which received a decrease among points bringing their 2021 percentage of 28% to 21% in comparison to other grade levels that were elevated.
Throughout the other school districts, Chapel Hill ISD saw the greatest need of improvement for math test scores in the meet area with receiving a decrease in points in low levels such as 12%, 16%, 21% and 22% for grades fourth to sixth and eight grade in math scores. Although 12% was given to two grades, one actually was a percentage which received an increase of 10 points showing improvement from a 2% for seventh grade math scores.
Lindale 1
|Grade
|Reading
|Math
|Science
|Social Studies
|3
|90% approaches, 75% meets, 50% masters
|90% approaches, 73% meets, 46% masters
|4
|91% approaches, 71% meets, 41% masters
|87% approaches, 63% meets, 38% masters
|5
|92% approaches, 75% meets, 50% masters
|93% approaches, 71% meets, 44% masters
|89% approaches, 67% meets, 41% masters
|6
|84% approaches, 65% meets, 47% masters
|87% approaches, 64% meets, 39% masters
|7
|95% approaches, 79% meets, 62% masters
|93% approaches, 70% meets, 45% masters
|8
|93% approaches, 79% meets, 61% masters
|94% approaches, 84% meets, 56% masters
|89% approaches, 69% meets, 45% masters
|82% approaches, 55% meets, 38% masters
LINDALE
Among all Smith County school districts, Lindale's scores showed a strong growth overall with a 84% as its lowest percentage in sixth grade reading for the approaches scale and a 95% as its highest in seventh grade reading.
Lindale math
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Unknown field 4
|MATH
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|73%
|61%
|Increase: 12 points
|4
|63%
|58%
|Increase: 5 points
|5
|71%
|67%
|Increase: 4 points
|6
|64%
|71%
|Decrease: 7 points
|7
|70%
|72%
|Decrease: 2 points
|8
|84%
|87%
|Decrease: 3 points
Although math was a hard subject for many students as low percentages have been shown, Lindale ISD still maintained high percentages among approaches in the math test scores through all grade levels. The math testing had a low of 87% in approaches and a high of 94% which was positively good compared to other districts.
Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt said the district is pleased with the success of students and wants to give recognition of the growth among most areas, especially after the pandemic.
“We need to praise our teachers and staff members, even our students for the hard work they put in, it's very challenging over the last couple years with the pandemic being out of school for basically two and a half months and then the other challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. We certainly saw a dip in scores after the first testing after the pandemic so to see these strong increases, it’s a lot of growth across the board by our students at all grade levels at every subject,” he said. “We’re just very pleased and excited with the results.”
Lindale Reading scores
|READING
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|75%
|63%
|Increase: 12 points
|4
|71%
|61%
|Increase: 10 points
|5
|75%
|59%
|Increase: 16 points
|6
|65%
|56%
|Increase: 9 points
|7
|79%
|71%
|Increase: 8 points
|8
|79%
|72%
|Increase: 7 points
According to the met criteria, there was an increase with all grade levels of reading testing scores. The biggest increase was 12 points by third grade reading and the lowest was an increase of 7 points by eight grade reading.
Even though there was decrease in grade levels among the met criteria of math scores of 2021 and this year, there was a decrease in sixth to eighth grade in math scores with a decrease of a few points.
The biggest decrease was for seventh grade math in math testing scores from 71% to 64%.
For slight decreases such as math which affected the state overall, Surratt said the district aims to indicate gaps in instructions or weaknesses for individuals or groups of students.
“You identify those weaknesses and you address it by putting things in place whether it's more pull out programs or individual instruction. Make sure our curriculum is aligned and we’re covering all the parts of the curriculum, each element of the curriculum and looking at it teacher by teacher,” he said.
There was also a double digit increase among third grade students bringing the met scores of 61% to 73% for math results.
Overall the district received good ratings and Surratt also gives credit to going back to face-to-face teaching which helped in comparison to virtual learning.
Arp
|Reading
|Math
|Writing
|Science
|Social Studies
|83% approaches, 65% meets, 44% masters
|85% approaches, 48% meets, 21% masters
|68% approaches, 45% meets, 31% masters
|68% approaches, 31% meets, 13% masters
|76% approaches, 44% meets, 25% masters
|75% approaches, 34% meets, 10% masters
|65% approaches, 25% meets, 12% masters
|65% approaches, 38% meets, 20% masters
|76% approaches, 21% meets, 9% masters
|74% approaches, 50% meets, 29% masters
|46% approaches, 7% meets, 2% masters
|86% approaches, 57% meets, 33% masters
|79% approaches, 54% meets, 11% masters
|73% approaches, 34% meets, 11% masters
|75% approaches, 40% meets, 22% masters
ARP
Percentage increased by more than 25 points for both grades third and fourth when it comes down to the reading scores. There was a small decrease for seventh grade but other than that it was a positive increase of percentage points.
ARP math
|MATH
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|48%
|24%
|Increase: 24 points
|4
|31%
|26%
|Increase: 5 points
|5
|34%
|47%
|Decrease: 13 points
|6
|21%
|23%
|Decrease: 2 points
|7
|7%
|16%
|Decrease: 9 points
|8
|54%
|42%
|Increase: 12 points
In math, grades fifth to seventh decreased when it came to their percentage of last year's math scores. Although there was a bump, third grade prospered in leveling up from a 24% in 2021 to a 48% in 2022 for math.
This year's STAAR scores for the district met the success in the criteria of approaches with a percentage above 74% for most grade levels. Those who met in the 60% area were grades fourth and sixth for the reading tests. There was also a low percentage of approaches which is the minimum passing levels for students in math for seventh grade students with a low single digit of 7% for meets and 2% of masters.
ARP reading
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Unknown field 4
|READING
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|65%
|37%
|Increase: 28 points
|4
|45%
|19%
|Increase: 26 points
|5
|44%
|43%
|Increase: 1 point
|6
|38%
|28%
|Increase: 10 points
|7
|50%
|53%
|Decrease: 3 points
|8
|57%
|52%
|Increase: 5 points
Reading for sixth grade was the lowest in scores, with the lowest approaches percentage of 65% and 38% in meets. Seventh grade in comparison was the big stand out of the crowd with 46% approaches and 7% in meet.
For overall positive grade level among the three levels was third grade which received 83% in approaches, 65% in meets and 44% in masters. Math grade scores in that level also showed the highest percentage among all test scores with a 85% in approach and the highest percentage level for masters with 21% and a 45% in meets that fell a few points below the highest math meets percentage of 54% that belonged to eight grade.
BULLARD
|Grade
|Reading
|Math
|Science
|Social Studies
|3
|93% approaches, 69% meets, 47% masters
|84% approaches, 58% meets, 30% masters
|4
|93% approaches, 74% meets, 40% masters
|91% approaches, 69% meets, 41% masters
|5
|88% approaches, 71% meets, 49% masters
|86% approaches, 58% meets, 33% masters
|83% approaches, 61% meets, 32% masters
|6
|89% approaches, 61% meets, 32% masters
|88% approaches, 57% meets, 24% masters
|7
|93% approaches, 78% meets, 55% masters
|91% approaches, 64% meets, 35% masters
|8
|95% approaches, 75% meets, 55% masters
|79% approaches, 50% meets, 22% masters
|95% approaches, 69% meets, 45% masters
|84% approaches, 51% meets, 34% masters
BULLARD
Throughout the met testing scores, the district saw successful increase among all performance levels from third to eighth grade students.
Narrowing it down to approaches percentage levels, the district had a high of 95% in reading for eight grade students and a low of 88% for fifth grade. For math scores the district has a 91% high in fourth grade math and a low of 79% in eight grade math.
Bullard reading
|READING
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|69%
|63%
|Increase: 6 points
|4
|74%
|58%
|Increase: 16 points
|5
|71%
|56%
|Increase: 15 points
|6
|61%
|45%
|Increase: 16 points
|7
|78%
|65%
|Increase: 13 points
|8
|75%
|66%
|Increase: 9 points
When it came down to reading testing scores, there were numerous double-digit point increases among meet percentages in fourth to seventh grade district students.
BULLARD math
|MATH
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|58%
|57%
|Increase: 1 point
|4
|69%
|65%
|Increase: 4 points
|5
|58%
|69%
|Decrease: 11 points
|6
|57%
|62%
|Decrease: 5 points
|7
|64%
|62%
|Increase: 2 points
|8
|50%
|68%
|Decrease: 18 points
For math testing scores, there was a high decrease of 18 points which came from eight grade students that decreased from 68% to 50%. There was also a few increase in points but it was nothing major, allowing grade levels to rise in one, two and four points.
Troup ISD
|Grade
|Reading
|Math
|Science
|Social Studies
|3
|85% approaches, 52% meets, 36% masters
|73% approaches, 57% meets, 22% masters
|4
|91% approaches, 79% meets, 54% masters
|86% approaches, 61% meets, 36% masters
|5
|85% approaches, 63% meets, 40% masters
|83% approaches, 51% meets, 13% masters
|73% approaches, 49% meets, 24% masters
|6
|85% approaches, 62% meets, 41% masters
|86% approaches, 47% meets, 23% masters
|7
|92% approaches, 75% meets, 54% masters
|71% approaches, 29% meets, 3% masters
|8
|94% approaches, 58% meets, 40% masters
|87% approaches, 58% meets, 22% masters
|84% approaches, 63% meets, 30% masters
|80% approaches, 48% meets, 29% masters
TROUP
Reading among third grade students was the lowest percentage for all three levels in comparison to the rest of the grades meeting with 85% in approaches, 52% in meets and 36% in masters. Although in the math category percentages met with mostly over 80%, the lowest levels were for seventh grade math which has 71% in approaches, 29% in meets and 3% in masters.
Troup reading
|READING
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|52%
|43%
|Increase: 9 points
|4
|79%
|63%
|Increase: 16 points
|5
|63%
|59%
|Increase: 4 points
|6
|62%
|40%
|Increase: 22 points
|7
|75%
|52%
|Increase: 23 points
|8
|58%
|62%
|Decrease: 4 points
In comparison to the 2021 reading meet percentage, there was an increase of improvement for all grade levels except for eight grade which decreased by 4 points from 62% to 58%.
Troup math
|MATH
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|57%
|35%
|Increase: 22 points
|4
|61%
|52%
|Increase: 9 points
|5
|51%
|63%
|Decrease: 12 points
|6
|47%
|49%
|Decrease: 2 points
|7
|29%
|27%
|Increase: 2 points
|8
|58%
|62%
|Decrease: 4 points
In math, there was a balance between improvement and a decrease of performance among grade levels. Third grade math scores shined with colors with a 22-point increase from last year's 57%. The biggest downfall was for fifth grade which decreased by 12 points from 63% to 51% among math test scores.
Whitehouse ISD
|Grade
|Reading
|Math
|Science
|Social Studies
|3
|88% approaches, 65% meets, 37% masters
|87% approaches, 62% meets, 34% masters
|4
|90% approaches, 73% meets, 41% masters
|90% approaches, 68% meets,43% masters
|5
|93% approaches, 74% meets, 48% masters
|91% approaches, 66% meets, 41% masters
|85% approaches, 51% meets, 25% masters
|6
|85% approaches, 61% meets, 40% masters
|89% approaches, 64% meets, 34% masters
|7
|90% approaches, 72% meets, 52% masters
|83% approaches, 53% meets, 16% masters
|8
|89% approaches, 72% meets, 49% masters
|91% approaches, 75% meets, 43% masters
|83% approaches, 60% meets, 36% masters
|73% approaches, 43% meets, 27% masters
WHITEHOUSE
All approaches stood tall in the high 80s and 90s among 2022 minimum requirement levels of passing between students. The meets stood either in the 60’s or 70’s with seventh grade being a standout of 53% as a low level in comparison to the others, it also received the lowest approach level of 83%.
Whitehouse reading
|READING
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|65%
|57%
|Increase: 8 points
|4
|73%
|60%
|Increase: 13 points
|5
|74%
|62%
|Increase: 12 points
|6
|61%
|52%
|Increase: 9 points
|7
|72%
|51%
|Increase: 21 points
|8
|72%
|54%
|Increase: 18 points
Whitehouse ISD showed a positive increase among reading scores for all grade levels among meet requirements. The biggest improvement was by seventh grade students who went from 51% to 72%.
Whitehouse math
|MATH
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|62%
|56%
|Increase: 6 points
|4
|68%
|70%
|Decrease: 2 points
|5
|66%
|74%
|Decrease: 8 points
|6
|64%
|72%
|Decrease: 8 points
|7
|53%
|29%
|Increase: 24 points
|8
|75%
|75%
|0
In math, fourth grade to sixth all decreased in percentage while third and seventh grade made an increase in percentage test scores. Although there was no drastic decrease, there was a 24-point increase among seventh grade math on this year's test scores.
Winona ISD
|Grade
|Reading
|Math
|Science
|Social Studies
|3
|69% approaches, 40% meets, 26% masters
|66% approaches, 35% meets, 15% masters
|4
|81% approaches, 52% meets, 22% masters
|66% approaches, 46% meets, 23% masters
|5
|71% approaches, 46% meets, 29% masters
|55% approaches, 30% meets, 12% masters
|54% approaches, 28% meets, 12% masters
|6
|69% approaches, 42% meets, 24% masters
|67% approaches, 23% meets, 6% masters
|7
|89% approaches, 75% meets, 57% masters
|68% approaches, 34% meets, 14% masters
|8
|86% approaches, 58% meets, 34% masters
|74% approaches, 42% meets, 11% masters
|77% approaches, 44% meets, 20% masters
|49% approaches, 17% meets, 9% masters
WINONA
While most meet averages ranged in the 40s and 50s among reading test scores, seventh grade reading showed to be the strongest among grade levels with a 89% in approach, 75% in meets and 57% in masters.
Winona math
|MATH
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|35%
|10%
|Increase: 25 points
|4
|46%
|24%
|Increase: 22 points
|5
|30%
|23%
|Increase: 7 points
|6
|23%
|38%
|Decrease: 15 points
|7
|34%
|38%
|Decrease: 4 points
|8
|42%
|39%
|Increase: 3 points
Math test scores had its highest approaches percentage of 74% in eight grade testing while meets were among the lower scale in comparison to other districts.
Winona reading
|READING
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Grade
|2022
|2021
|Difference
|3
|40%
|23%
|Increase: 17 points
|4
|52%
|33%
|Increase: 19 points
|5
|46%
|22%
|Increase: 24 points
|6
|42%
|38%
|Increase: 4 points
|7
|75%
|38%
|Increase: 37 points
|8
|58%
|45%
|Increase: 13 points
Winona showed an immense improvement among reading test scores in the meet requirement.
Seventh grade made a big jump with 37 points from 38% in 2021 to 75% for this year, showing a big positive difference for students in the grade level.
The district also showed improvement in math scores with grades third and fourth making an increase of more than 20 points in comparison to 2021. Decreases among the district were among sixth and seventh grade students, sixth grade taking the biggest decrease of 15 points from 38% to 23% among math test scores in the meet requirement.