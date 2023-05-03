Chapel Hill voters are tasked with deciding if a $113.9 million bond package should be passed to improve local school facilities.

People in favor of the bond cite the need for more space and 21st century learning environments — not just for current students but for generations to come as the district body continues to grow.

Those against the bond argue the timing isn't right and believe funds should be spent elsewhere.

If all three propositions are approved, the bond would fund construction of a new junior high, career tech center, multipurpose activity center, operations facility, and classroom additions. For more information about each project and the proposed tax impact, check out this in-depth story that breaks it all down.

Students: Facility improvements are 'something kids after us are gonna need'

A facility assessment led by the Texas Association of School Boards evaluated each of Chapel Hill ISD's facilities, many of which are outdated and need updates.

The junior high school, for example, has been part of the community since 1974. The facility houses seventh and eighth graders and shares property with the high school. The bond would fund moving the junior high to its own property of 37 acres, compared to where it currently sits on 5 acres. TASB recommends a junior high sit on no less than 25 acres.

Some students who walk the halls, sit in the classrooms and perform extracurriculars on campus say space is an issue.

“It’s small, that’s the main thing,” eighth grader Gabryel Kissam said.

Also in eighth grade, Emmeline Brown agreed: “There’s just not enough space."

The number of students has expanded so much that just recently a change was made to how they move from class-to-class to avoid overcrowding the halls.

“We’ve had to change passing periods, to seventh grade (going first) and then eighth grade … so it kinda messed up everyone's schedules a little bit. And getting to the restrooms, there’s only a few of them so during the passing period, it’s hard to get to them and to class on time,” Gabryel said.

The school tried different solutions to address hall management.

“If I’m going to the back of the school from the science hallway, having to walk all the way full circle to get to the math hallway, there’s no way I’d be able to make it in four minutes with so many people in the area,” Gabyrel said. “Sometimes it’s cutting it close.”

The students aren’t just feeling the squeeze in the hallways. They see issues with the activities they are involved in, witnessing the numerous ways coaches have compromised to share space.

Being heavily involved in sports and extracurriculars like volleyball, track, soccer, band and Sapphires Dance Team, the students take note of the comparisons when they go to other schools for competitions.

“You walk in other gyms and you’re like ‘Whoa, our gym is little,’” Emmeline said.

Gabryel added, “Other schools are also brighter… we have no windows."

Noting issues with the restrooms, from the dimness to broken doors, they also find difficulty with lack of properly functional athletic facilities.

“The dance room floor has some kind of rubber thing on it so you can’t do turns or leaps or do dances out because you kind of get stuck on it,” Gabyrel said.

The dance room used to be a theater room, which is not an unknown tactic — moving sports and other activities around to accommodate the students and coaches for practice.

“We make it work,” Gabyrel said.

Both Emmeline and Gabryel are aware of the stakes involved with the bond proposal, and often voice concerns with their peers about the issues with the school.

“It’s worth the extra money … this is something kids after us are going to need,” Emmeline said.

“Yeah, I have siblings that can rely on these new things so it will help all of them down the line,” Gabyrel said.

Faculty: 'We have to take care of our children'

According to Stacey Lawson, administrative assistant to Chapel Hill Junior High School’s principal, Ashley Lloyd, there is nothing in the bond proposal that is excessive.

“The space, accommodating to the children, the size of our district versus the kids that are coming up from the intermediate school and the kids that are leaving to go to the high school, size and space are going to be our biggest molehill,” she said.

The next thing issue is maintenance, as it is a constant battle.

“You have to keep up with your basic, general preventative maintenance; we have more than that here,” Lawson said. “We’re having to put Band-Aids on things just to make it through because we still have students coming in the building. We can’t just tell them to not come to school for one day based on plumbing issues. We have to move them around.”

From school shootings to inclement weather, security is another concern that would be addressed better with projects that would be funded by the bond.

“That is our biggest issue, that’s always going to take precedence over anything and we do our very best … but we’re always battling new technology and ways to be innovative with new safety measures regarding schools,” Lawson said.

According to Lawson, events held at the junior high can't be attended by all students at the same time due to lack of space in the gym.

With a long list of issues, from the gym, to the cafeteria, to the band hall and boys and girls locker rooms, as well as restrooms, the proposal would address several facility needs.

Lawson said the campus may look fine at a glance, but many of the issues are more than what meets the eye.

“... they don’t get the phone call that the A.C. is out… it’s not their responsibility but the tickets I have to submit to have things fixed, it’s more than normal,” Lawson said. “... It’s a beautiful campus but our concern isn’t with how pretty it is anymore, we have to take care of our children. Their safety, their wellbeing… we have over 500 students and 80 staff members to look out for."

If the bond passes, a domino effect would begin with Proposition A, which would take care of the Chapel Hill Junior High School and CTE building by constructing new facilities. Then, those new facilities would allow students to benefit from the effects of Proposition B, which would build a new multipurpose center to allow those involved in 19 UIL organizations and athletics to have plenty of space without being overcrowded.

Some taxpayers see the need, others say time isn't right

Even in a small community like Chapel Hill, the need for change can be seen by some taxpayers who perceive it to be a community obligation.

“Overall, the bond is very necessary for the future of Chapel Hill,” said Alex Miller, a Chapel Hill taxpayer. “There needs to be a more inviting learning environment for both students and teachers.”

Miller was also one of the community members involved with the advisory committee that put together the suggestions needed for the schools after last year’s bond failed.

“We met five times and were able to meet with the school board and the superintendent, who answered all of our questions and helped with recommendations needed,” Miller said.

According to Miller, Superintendent Lamond Dean did not try to manipulate or interfere with the process and was open with answering questions.

“There was a significant amount of involvement between the board and the advisory committee,” he said.

Miller’s observations, not only as a taxpayer and advisory committee member but as a former student of Chapel Hill ISD, concluded the facilities are in need of upgrades.

“The CTE building is maxed out on space and the electrical grid needs updating,” he said. “The programs give them such great opportunities to increase their potential … but the building is outdated.”

The local business community has shown support for the measure. Last week, the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and Tyler Area Business Education Council announced their endorsements for the bond propositions.

“Our business leaders recognize the importance of investing in our future workforce,” said Henry Bell, president of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. “We encourage the voters of Chapel Hill ISD to vote yes on all three initiatives listed on the ballot.”

LaToya Young, executive director of the Tyler Area Business Education Council, said the council "enthusiastically endorses" the initiatives.

“One of the major factors in our decision is the need for a new Career and Technology Center," Young said. "Currently, students are learning 21st-century skills in a 1966 building. That is not a good way to ensure that the next generation of business leaders are prepared for a globally competitive workforce.”

Miller said there have been a lot of misconceptions about the bond, but it goes back to understanding its impact on current and future students.

“... Given the mission of Chapel Hill, the bond aligns with it,” Miller said. “Every dollar goes to the betterment of the students.”

That mission statement is this: "The mission of Chapel Hill ISD is to educate ALL children so they can successfully compete in an ever-changing world," according to the district's website.

Although many have expressed their support, other community members feel the bond is unnecessary and say time, energy and funds should be spent elsewhere.

“I have nothing but praise for the Chapel Hill schools but for a community this small, I wish there was more support for the teachers,” said Michael Martin, a Chapel Hill taxpayer. “They need a better salary for their teachers.”

Keeping an open mind, Martin was able to observe the schools through a tour and do his own research. The district said Dean opened up the facilities for any community member to come take a tour, and some did take him up on that. After a walk-through, though, Martin said the facilities were not in great disrepair according to his observations.

“The junior high school gym is a little small but I think that’s what most of them are like for a school like this,” he said. “The schools themselves didn’t seem to be that overcrowded.”

Kenny Carleton, another Chapel Hill taxpayer, said he feels the timing is "all wrong."

“Inflation is at 40-year highs; the earning power of the dollar is at 60-year lows; the cost of living is through the roof… rent, mortgage, groceries, insurance, healthcare, gas, day care...everything has gone up and wages and real income have not kept pace," Carleton said.

He said he has looked at both sides.

“... I am very fact-driven but a lot of what I see is based on want, not need,” he said. “I do appreciate that they split the bond into three pieces but I wish they split up a little bit more. There might be some things in Proposition A that some people don’t really agree with but would be open to others.”

Looking at the optimistic side, Martin does agree with breaking off the bus barn, as proposed in Proposition C, which proposes the construction of a new operations facility designed to provide employees with safe and adequate facilities, including the Transportation, Child Nutrition, Maintenance, Shipping and Receiving Departments.

“The current location does create a lot of traffic,” he said. “It would be better to split off the bus routes a bit."

Carleton said the $113.9 million price tag is just too much for the small community.

“The time is just not right to hit taxpayers with another increase,” Carleton said, adding the tax increase is "a lot for folks tryin' to make ends meet … living paycheck to paycheck. People are tapped out."

The last bond referendum that passed at Chapel Hill was nearly 15 years ago, Dean previously said.

By 2015, for the third time in three years, another school bond, this time at $45 million, was rejected. Previously, a $21 million bond in November 2014 failed and In May 2013, voters couldn't get on board with a $31.2 million bond.

“My concern is are they going to keep trying to modify bonds every year until it passes?” Martin said.

“People are so overtaxed by school districts,” Carleton said. “The State Legislature is at this moment trying to provide property tax relief.”

In April, in a showdown between the Texas House and Senate, a $12 billion proposal was passed to provide Texas homeowners relief from property taxes. House Bill 2 proposes pumping the funds into Texas school districts so that in turn the property taxes can be lowered for home and business owners, according to the Texas Tribune.

“I would like to see the school district be successful but I don’t like how they're going about it,” Martin said. “They need to be more open with people.”

The school district held multiple community bond information meetings that were open to the public.

Chapel Hill taxpayer Cathy Sampson expressed concerns about the usage of the proposed new multipurpose activity center.

“No one asked for it,” Sampson said. “I can guarantee you -- as sure as I am sitting here -- that multipurpose center is only for the football team, maybe the marching band. ... It's nothing more than a pie in the sky wish item for the football team, which will take priority in usage for the first half of the year."

The bond proposition for this new center "is designed to provide a safe environment for physical wellness, allowing students to participate in a variety of activities including 19 UIL organizations in the district such as band, dance, cheer and athletics," according to Chapel Hill ISD.

Sampson believes there are issues within the school system that should be addressed before new facilities are built.

“I used to be the most pro-public education person you’d ever meet, but things have changed. They’ve gotten worse and no one seems to be doing anything about it,” she said.

However, as much as some voters are against the bond, there are some projects they agree are needed.

“I don’t oppose Wise and Jackson elementary schools getting more classrooms,” Sampson said. “They need those.”

As far as safety is concerned, some feel there isn't an issue.

“Someone is manning the gates all the time … there’s no traffic,” Sampson said. “That school is as safe as it’s going to be.”

Martin said he's "pleased with the security at the schools."

"I definitely will commend the security measures. Now, I do understand there’s concern with kids walking on the streets… but you see college students walking across campuses all the time," Martin said.

TASB assessment results

Junior high: "Built in 1987, the Chapel Hill Junior High School is in good condition but is in need of maintenance and repair of various building components and systems," according to TASB's assessment. "After 34 years of service, HVAC replacements, roof repairs, electrical and lighting upgrades, finish upgrades and safety-security improvements are needed. Expansions including additions in the library and kitchen and construction of a second gymnasium. Location of the building on a 6.5 acre portion of the high school campus and amount of area around the building are negative factors impacting this school and should be considered in making decisions about this facility."

CTE building: "Built in 1970 and added to in 1985, the CTE facility serves as home to the campus' CTE, Special Education and DAEP programs. The district's Shipping and Receiving department also operates in the south end of this building. The facility is in need of many upgrades and expansions to meet current standards and needs of the programs housed there. If these projects were completed, the programs housed there would remain at a disadvantage and there would continue to be restrictive accessibility impediments and inherent safety and security concerns in operating this facility as a part of the high school educational program. Additionally, the cost of the referenced improvements is approximately 95% of the replacement cost of the building. A replacement facility, connected to the Main building, designed to maximize functionality, is recommended. This facility could then be converted to other uses to better serve the district."

Maintenance and transportation building: "Built in 1977, the Maintenance and Transportation building is in disrepair," according to TASB's assessment. "Numerous building components are in need of repair or replacement. The facility is not compliant with ADA regulations and lack safety precautions necessary to protect staff. The facility is in need of investment or replacement."

Athletics: "The Athletics facilities host the Boys' and Girls' athletics grades 7-12. The Field House and Home Concessions were constructed in 2008, Visitor's Concession in 1992, Bulldog Stadium, Baseball, Softball and Tennis facilities were constructed in 1987. All athletics venues are in need of renovation, upgrades or replacement. Additions include practice facilities and adequate storage for field equipment. The Field House's largest need will be the replacement of over 75% of it's HVAC units within the next 2 years," according to TASB.

For more information about each site assessed by TASB, visit an interactive map online here.