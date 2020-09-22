Smith County reported two COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the county’s virus death toll to 67.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District recorded the deaths of a 91-year-old Whitehouse woman and a 59-year-old Tyler man along with 15 new confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses.
The new numbers brought the Smith County confirmed cumulative count to 3,702. There are also 790 total probable cases.
Confirmed recoveries decreased by one on Tuesday to a total of 2,929. Probable recoveries remained at 349, the health district reported.
There are 712 active confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in Smith County, while there are 435 probable active cases, according to the health district.
Out of the 67 COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County, six list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 102 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday, which is down by four since Monday.
Sixty-nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Five detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD is reporting on its website the number of active cases at its campuses.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 16 active cases of COVID-19, which is up by one since Monday. The website does not state if the people with COVID-19 are staff members or students.
Other counties
Anderson County reported two COVID-19-related deaths, an 81-year-old Palestine woman and an 86-year-old Palestine man, on Tuesday, bringing its death toll to 18, NET Health reported.
The county also added 21 new confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 844. Confirmed recoveries remained at 371, the health district reported. There are 172 probable cases.
Out of the 18 COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, four list the virus as a probable cause of death. These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Gregg County added 20 new virus cases on Tuesday for a total of 2,191 confirmed diagnoses.
Recoveries remained steady at 1,648, while the county’s death toll also stayed at 39, according to NET Health.
Out of the 39 deaths, three are considered to be probable.
Gregg County also has 428 probable cases and 145 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added 14 new cases for a total of 946 confirmed total cases. Recoveries stayed at 712 and there are 19 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 161 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County reported five new cases for a total of 582. There are 86 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 451. Twelve people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll stayed at 26, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Wood County’s confirmed case count rose by six to 513 and its probable cases are at 65, NET Health reported.
The confirmed death toll remained at 16, while another death is deemed probable.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County remained steady at 390. There are seven probable recoveries, NET Health reported.
Rains County has 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 51 recoveries and three deaths. There are 19 probable cases and four probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Cherokee County has 1,534 total virus cases including 1,589 recoveries and 13 deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
There are 186 probable cases and 42 active probable cases.