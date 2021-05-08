John Smiley, who currently serves as dean of instruction at Tyler Legacy High School, was named principal of Rice Elementary School on Thursday during a Tyler ISD board of trustees workshop.
He will replace the current principal, Shelly Bosley, who is retiring at the end of this school year, according to the district.
“I am extremely excited to join the Rice Rangers team and transition my impact of successful student outcomes from the secondary to the elementary level,” Smiley said. “Having two small children of my own, I recognize the necessity of a solid educational foundation for their future successes. While it is difficult for me to leave the campus I have served for the past 12 years, I look forward to the new adventure that awaits me at Rice Elementary.”
He came to Tyler ISD in 2009 as a chemistry teacher at the former Robert E. Lee High School (now Tyler Legacy). In 2015, he became an administrator, serving as assistant principal in 2015, academic dean in 2016 and dean of instruction in 2018.
“John Smiley will be a great fit for Rice Elementary School,” Superintendent Marty Crawford said. “His leadership at Legacy High School has created numerous successful student outcomes, and we know his leadership will only add to the outstanding success Mrs. Bosley has established throughout the years.”
He has a bachelor of science in kinesiology and a master of science in sports management from Texas A&M University. He earned a master of educational administration from Stephen F. Austin State University.