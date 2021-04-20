Tyler Junior College and Tyler ISD officials have recognized 121 high school seniors for their success as TJC Promise Scholars. These students have achieved the Promise standards based on academic performance, persistence and community service all four years of high school.
As a result, they will not pay tuition and fees for up to two years at TJC and will benefit from dedicated support to reach their educational goals.
TJC recognized 44 seniors from Tyler High and 77 from Tyler Legacy during assemblies on their respective campuses this week, presenting each student with a certificate, TJC backpack and admission information.
In his remarks to the seniors, Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said, “There are a lot of promise programs, but TJC really has been one of the vanguards in making sure that the students of their city and community are successful, and that the cost of college is not a barrier for you in acquiring a post-secondary credential or degree.”
TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia encouraged the students as well and stated, “We want you to dream big. If your dreams do not scare you, they are not big enough. Whatever you do, do it to the point of excellence. We are proud of you and whatever it is you want to accomplish, we want to be a part of it.”
Tyler Legacy senior Jakayla Brooks plans to attend TJC to become a certified medical assistant and then a surgical technician. She said the requirements of the TJC Promise program held her accountable and she views the program as a great opportunity. “I don’t have to worry about expenses,” she said. “I just have to worry about the books, and it’s not that bad.”
Tyler High senior Evelyn Rosales is unsure of her major, but plans to focus her studies in the medical field. She said the Promise program will provide a good foundation and help her find her way. “The TJC Promise helped me know that I can go to College; I can afford it.”
Tyler High students include: Nury Alvarado, Tyreke Andrews, Elizabeth Araujo-Ramirez, Julia Argote, Kelcey Bell, Christopher Clark, Treasure Coleman, Tanara Cooks, Briannia Crowe, Sarahi Cruz Renteria, Alyssa Davis, Keithlin Dixon, Kataya Elmore, Alex Flores Banda, Eryn Flowers, Raquel Gaona, Kimberly Garcia, Jakobe Garner, Sarai Gonzalez, Maria Hernandez, Ha’Lainyee Johnson, Michelle Leal, Jose Lopez, Emily Maldonado, Jaydyn Martin, Melissa Martinez Ramirez, Samantha Mendez, Symone Morris, Leslye Pinal, Francisco Pineda, Zayda Renteria Lopez, Daisy Romero, Evelyn Rosales, Adrian Ruiz, Lizette Sevilla, Asia Smith, Alexy Valle, Eriana Valle, John Vega, Roxana Velasco, Janessa Ward, Eniyah Watson, Tatyana Webb, Ashton Williams, Diana Zavala and Mayra Zepeda.
Tyler Legacy students include: Ralph Bautista, Nicolas Bennett, Kinsleigh Berry, Lupita Betancourt, Kaylee Bond-May, Brooke Branahm, Jakayla Brooks, Olivia Burns, Ethan Byers, Emily Cameron, Michael Carraway, Hunter Clemmons, Christopher Clift, Walker Coe, Ethan Cunningham, Taylor Decker, Jazmin Dominguez, Aisha Duran, Aaron Espinoza, La’Darius Gallon, Kaitlyn Garcia, Zakkary Gaston, Dallas Glenn, Teona Grady, Precious Henry, Isaiah Hopson, Madison Hurley, Le’Vorndra Hutchinson, Jack Janis, Khaylee Johnigan, Rodney Johnson, Dallas Johnson, Henry Jones, Haylee Kennedy, Liam Kennedy, Kennedi King-Jones, Brianna Kirby, Tabitha Kozlowski, Robyn Liles, Cristopher Martinez, Emily Massey, Harrison May, Riley May, Austin McCoo, Abbi McCreary, Alli McCreary, William Mitchell, Janeth Mojarro, Nicholas Moncrief-Judd, Marleen Monsivais, Lucas Moreland, Ezra Morris, Reagan Morris, Mackenzie Murphree, Grant Noyes, Trent Paape, CaraNina Parker, Jacquelyn Piedra, Joseph Piper, Jacob Quezada, Omar Rangel, Chloe Rivera, Emilio Saucedo, Isacc Saucedo, Kendal Saxon, Jared Scott, Justin Shelton, Saquib Siddique, Sarae Sinville, Aron Tapia, Mikayla Taylor, Destiny Terrell, Lexie Thedford, Leonardo Viramontes, Tristan Whelchel, Justice White and Anna Wyatt.
The TJC Promise helps East Texas students achieve their educational goals in high school and college and offers a pathway for them to attain a college education. It is a six-year, comprehensive program that spans from ninth grade through the first two years of college. Participants sign up during the first semester of their freshman year of high school and commit to fulfilling four years of academic, persistence and community service requirements.
Students who fulfill the Promise requirements receive support and encouragement to obtain a college degree or certificate from TJC. The TJC Promise Program covers tuition and fees for up to two years through a combination of federal grants, TJC scholarships and the TJC Promise.