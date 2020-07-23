Whitehouse ISD Board of Trustees have been named 2020 Regional School Board of the Year by the Region 7 Education Service Center.
The WISD Board of Trustees will serve as the regional representative in this year’s Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) School Board Awards Program. The region is made up of 96 school districts and 10 charter schools.
Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Moran nominated the board for the award.
Moran's nominations said, “Whitehouse ISD continues to excel because of the outstanding leadership provided by the Board of Trustees. President Greg Hood and the entire board are committed to the Strategic Plan of the district and to monitor progress regularly. The team expects nothing less than excellence from themselves, the staff, and our entire organization.”
In 2019, WISD was awarded an impressive 32 distinctions, all earned on all of their campuses, and a district distinction for Post-Secondary Readiness. The board has also supported the 1:1 Technology Initiative for grades 6-12 to support learning any time, any place, at any pace. Professional Learning Communities have also been implemented to support collaboration between teachers, grade-level teams, and campuses to ensure the effective alignment of curriculum PK-12.
In addition to their strides in academics, the WISD Board of Trustees also passed a $94.8 million bond package in 2016 to provide new facilities, renovations, and security upgrades across the district. Additions to the district included replacements of the junior high campus and the Brown Elementary campus, addition of academic classrooms to the high school, renovation and addition to the transportation facility, addition of fine arts classrooms, and renovation of Brown Elementary as an Education Support Center.
“When a person volunteers their time and energy to a cause, they hope that cause has a common goal, and that their fellow volunteers are all striving for that goal. As a part of the Whitehouse ISD school board, I can definitively state that we are all pulling in the same direction towards a common goal: to inspire and equip students through innovative and challenging opportunities,” said board member Al Flanagan.
Here's a look at the board (information from the Whitehouse ISD Board of Education web page):
Greg Hood, President - Place 4
Term Began: May 2018, Term Expires: May 2021
Greg Hood attended Tyler ISD Elementary schools and graduated from Bullard High School. He graduated with an Associate of Art degree from Tyler Junior College and graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ag Economics. He has been employed with Schering-Plough/Merck Pharmaceuticals since 1988, including more than 17 years in sales management as a District Manager. He is a member of the Glenwood Church of Christ and serves as a Board of Director for the Tyler-Smith County A&M Club. He and his wife, Christi Cook Hood, were married in 1987 and they have three children who have all attended or are attending WISD schools.
Dr. Todd Raabe - Vice President - Member Place 1
Term Began: May 2020. Term Expires: May 2023
Todd Raabe is a spine surgeon with Azaela Orthopedics. He and his wife Vicki have lived in Whitehouse ISD for more than twenty years. They are very proud of their four children, all of whom have gotten an outstanding education from the dedicated teachers, coaches, and staff of WISD. Their son Jared was the 2013 Valedictorian, and their daughter Sydney was the 2015 Valedictorian. Lyndsey and Michael currently attend Whitehouse High School. Dr. Raabe graduated from Conroe High School and Texas A&M University. He serves as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Tyler and is an emeritus member of the board of the Bethesda Health Clinic.
Holly Conaway - Secretary - Member Place 7
Term Began: May 2019. Term Expires: May 2022
Holly Conaway is a long-time resident of Whitehouse, having lived in the community for more than 30 years. She is a 1992 graduate of Whitehouse High School. Mrs. Conaway is the Managing Partner of East Texas Rent Homes. Since May of 2014, Conaway has served as a Director for the Whitehouse ISD Education Foundation. Recently, in December of 2015, she accepted an appointment to become a trustee for the Whitehouse Independent School District. Holly and her husband, who is also a graduate of WHS, are the proud parents of four daughters who have all attended or are attending WISD.
Mr. Al Flanagan - Member Place 2
Term Began: May 2020. Term Expires: May 2023
Al Flanagan is a Certified Financial Planner with Northwestern Mutual. Mr. Flanagan was born and raised in Mt. Pleasant, Texas and is a 1999 graduate of Texas A&M University. Married to his wife Kelly in 2004, the Flanagans moved to Whitehouse in 2009 and three of their four children are current students in the Whitehouse school system. The family attends South Spring Baptist church where they are actively involved with the children’s and youth ministry, and Al serves as a deacon. He is a past president and current board member of the Whitehouse ISD Education Foundation.
Dr. Joe Conflitti - Member Place 3
Term Began: May 2020. Term Expires: May 2023
Dr. Joe Conflitti is an orthopedic surgeon at East Texas Medical Center in Tyler. He graduated from Fredericksburg High School and attended undergraduate and medical school at Texas A&M University. He and his wife Tammy, married in 1996 have three children - Allison, Julia, and Joey. A United States Air Force reservist for more than 19 years, Dr. Conflitti now serves at Barksdale AFB. He and his family enjoy Lake Tyler living, and are active members of Marvin United Methodist Church. All three of his children have attended WISD, with one already graduated in the top 10%. Since moving to East Texas in 2005 and to Whitehouse in 2014, he and his wife have had a strong commitment to providing their children with the best opportunity for educational success and felt the need to be an active part of the WISD to continue the tremendous work that has already been accomplished.
Wade Weathers - Member Place 5
Term Began: May 2018. Term Expires: May 2021
Wade Weathers has been serving on the Board since 2009. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and holds degrees from Abilene Christian University, Baylor University, and Baylor Law School. Mr. Weathers is President of Weathers Exploration, Inc. and a member of West Erwin Church of Christ. He and his wife, Diane, have been here since 1990 and have three daughters who have all attended or are attending WISD.
Kevin Cashion - Member Place 6
Term Began: May 2019. Term Expires: May 2022
Kevin Cashion has served on the Board since 2004. Kevin and his wife, Angelee, have been married since 1985 and have two sons, both who attended and graduated from Whitehouse. Mr. Cashion graduated UT Tyler in 1989. Mr. Cashion is a CPA and Partner with Gollob Morgan Peddy PC, a public accounting firm in Tyler, where he has spent his entire professional career. Mr. Cashion and his wife are members of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Cashion also serves on the boards for The Children's Village, Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, and the Advisory Council for the UT Tyler School of Business and Technology.
Texas school superintendents who are TASA members and meet other criteria may nominate their boards of trustees for the TASA School Board Awards. Committees of TASA members organized by Texas’ regional education service centers review the nominations and select up to two school boards for consideration for the state-level awards: one with fewer than 1,000 students and one with 1,000 or more students.
TASA’s School Board Awards Committee will meet virtually in early August to select up to five of the nominated boards to be recognized as Honor Boards. Those finalists will be interviewed this fall, and the 2020 Outstanding School Board will be announced.
The TASA School Board Awards Program was established in 1971 to recognize the dedication and service of school boards that make a positive impact on the schoolchildren of Texas.
TASA is the professional association for Texas school superintendents and other administrators. The mission of the organization, which focuses on professional learning, advocacy and member engagement, is to promote, provide and develop leaders who create and sustain student-centered schools and develop future-ready students.
Region 7 ESC is committed to district, charter and student success by providing quality programs and services that meet or exceed customer expectations. One of 20 regional education service centers statewide, Region 7 ESC participates in the planning development, coordination, implementation and evaluation of innovative educational programs for 96 school districts and 10 charter schools in the counties of Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Nacogdoches, Rains, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Panola, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. For more information, visit www.esc7.net.