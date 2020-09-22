Rusk High School senior Andre Cesar is looking forward to attending Tyler Junior College and being able to focus solely on academics after receiving the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise scholarship.
During a ceremony Tuesday in the high school’s auditorium, Cesar was among 61 Rusk seniors to receive the scholarship that funds two years of education at TJC for the top 50% of qualifying graduates.
The scholarship is made possible through the generosity of the James I. Perkins Family Foundation, Citizens 1st Bank and the TJC Foundation. Since 2014, the promise program has had several classes utilize the scholarship with Tuesday’s recipients being the eighth group.
“It feels amazing because I know exactly what I can do. It takes the burden off you,” Cesar said. “I just feel like I have all this pressure off of me. That way I’m mainly focusing on the academics and that gives me freedom.”
He added that it’s nice to receive support from the administration and staff from both his high school and TJC.
“To me, that’s very special because it gives me certainty for my future,” he said. “All of the teachers and administration have been so helpful in getting me to this point.”
Cesar explained he’s taken several Advancement Placement classes and worked hard to follow the plan he made before getting into high school.
In college, he plans to major in political science, and he wants to get involved in public service and run for elected office in the future. He hopes to intern at a congressperson’s office.
“And I do hope to give back to Rusk High School and the community,” he said.
Rusk High School Principal Ronny Snow said the promise program shows the commitment the Perkins family has to the Rusk senior class, as $488,000 in scholarship funds was awarded Tuesday morning.
“When you look at it from a small community perspective, it is unbelievable that the Perkins family has given to the youth of Rusk,” he said. “I would hope other East Texas communities could do something similar.”
Before giving the students their awards, Snow noted other seniors still have an opportunity to receive this scholarship if they get into the top 50% of the graduating class.
Megan Cumbee Burns, manager of scholarships and Rusk TJC Citizens Promise Program, said it’s unbelievable that the program is already in its eighth year of scholarships.
Burns, who is a 2006 Rusk High School graduate, attended junior college after high school and later obtained a bachelor’s degree. So, the promise program at Rusk is close to her heart.
“It can create a sense of nostalgia and excitement because I know the community will benefit from this,” Burns said.
She noted a report showing that the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise students outperform other students by taking more class hours, having higher GPAs and an overall better success rate.
Burns said the reason for that could be promise students are required to have monthly check-ins based on the request of the program’s donors. She said she cannot wait to see what the program’s class of 2021 has to offer.
Because of the success of the Rusk program, the college was able to launch the TJC Promise Program in 2016, which is available to high school students in the college’s tax district who have good grades and attendance and complete community service.
This fall semester, TJC welcomed 385 students from 17 East Texas schools in the first class of TJC Promise scholars. The TJC tax district includes Chapel Hill, Grand Saline, Lindale, Tyler, Van and Winona.
Matthew Ramirez, TJC Promise program director, said the students begin the program as ninth-graders and they must follow guidelines of attendance, community service and GPA requirements. If they meet these requirements, the high-school student gets two years of tuition and fees paid for.
Ramirez said the college is excited to have the TJC Promise students on campus and to see them achieve their academic goals.