The ninth class of Rusk seniors eligible for the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise scholarship was named on Tuesday at the Rusk High School campus. The group of 46 students is set to join the fall 2021 freshman class at Tyler Junior College.
Established in February 2014, the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise, the first scholarship program of its kind in Texas, will fund two years (up to $4,000 per year) at TJC for the top 50% of qualifying seniors.
To qualify students must graduate from Rusk High School in the top half of their class with a minimum 2.5 GPA, reside in and attend Rusk ISD for grades 11 and 12 and complete the FAFSA by March of their senior year.
Rusk TJC Citizens Promise manager Megan Cumbee Burns, who is a 2006 Rusk High School graduate, assists students throughout the year by holding a series of workshops and meetings especially for the students and their parents.
Burns said she loves hearing success stories regarding the program.
“I actually spoke to a mother recently who works at the high school and her daughter is graduating from Tyler Junior College. She shared that her daughter has excelled through college and has loved the opportunity to pursue her degree in English,” Burns said. “She is a single mother who works two jobs. She was very appreciative that the Promise helped make college possible. Her daughter will be transferring to Stephen F. Austin in the fall.”
Buns went on to say eligible students are equally as grateful for the opportunity.
“I hear it echoed every year, ‘College would not have been possible without the Promise,'" Burns said. "Many students share that the Promise has allowed a huge burden to be lifted for their parents."
Rusk senior Abbie Pepin said there were several reasons she chose Tyler Junior College and completed the program.
“I plan on seeking my nursing degree. I will be taking classes over the summer to get a head start before I go to Tyler Junior College. The college is the best option for me because I worked hard to get this scholarship and I’m not going to just let it go,” said Pepin. “It’s also the most affordable choice for me to help ease the financial burden of continuing my education.”
Since 2014, Rusk has seen an increase in students attending college as a whole. Rusk High School students attending a college or university has increased to 58.5%, according to Burns.
The Rusk TJC Citizens Promise program is a partnership between Citizens 1st Bank, The James I. Perkins Family Foundation, Tyler Junior College and Rusk ISD.
Rusk TJC Citizens Promise students include Mya Bowden, Carrie Boykin, Gabriel Bradshaw, Riley Leigh Brooks, De'andre Ceasar, Kenneth Chhuon, A'liyette Cunningham, Connor Day, Cody Debord, Eli Delagua-German, Colleen Dover, Makayla Dowling, Heather Duke, Tara Emerson, Emily Etheridge, Emilee Garner, Landon Gates, Lane Gilchrest, Erika Gonzalez Alonso, Camdon Hudnall, Jett Jenkins, Baileigh Jones, Makayla Jones, Ty Keith, Bryce Lenard, Camryn Lyles, Dalton Martin, Caiden McClure, Delaney Monkress, Destiny Morris, Kedacia Nelson, Johanna Ontiveros, Bradley Parker, Abbie Pepin, Sum ' R Rocka, Rickey Sadler, Madison Stanford, Marcos Torres, Evelynn Truelock, Kristopher Vandever, Landen Weaver, Kelsey White, Makala Willems, Tanisha Williams, Ethan Womack, and Macy Woodruff.
Six of the 46 eligible students are in the top ten percent of their graduating class.
For more information on the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise, go to tjc.edu/ruskpromise.