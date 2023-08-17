Many students across Smith County returned to school Wednesday morning.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph stopped by multiple campuses to capture the first day. Many students had bright eyes ready for a new year — some starting school for the first time — while others, including some parents and family members, tried to keep the tears from their eyes. Some of the older students were excited for a new year, with many volunteering to help out with morning drop-off such as Chapel Hill ISD band, drill team and football players who were on hand at Wise Elementary while others, such as Tyler ISD cheerleaders, lined the entry to Hubbard Middle School to build excitement for a new year.
As activity outside the campuses dwindled, the excitement moved indoors. Inside the classrooms, teachers were getting ready to begin their lessons and welcome students for what they expect to be a fantastic year.
Schools in Smith County that started this week include Bullard ISD, Chapel Hill ISD, Lindale ISD, Tyler ISD, Winona ISD, Whitehouse ISD, All Saints Episcopal School, The Brook Hill School, Grace Community School, and Cumberland Academy. See full coverage at tylerpaper.com and expect more stories in the coming weeks.