Despite the rainy weather Wednesday morning, Chapel Hill ISD's Kissam Intermediate School Principal Keith Collins delivered an encouraging message to kids and teachers for the first day of school morning announcements.
He reminded the students to have PRIDE, which is an acronym for positivity, respectfulness, integrity, determination and excellence.
"We have to take our students to another level and we want excellence," Collins said. "Perfection, you can’t attain perfection; there’s no such thing. We can be excellent in everything we do. We’re going to set the bar high. But we’re going to provide support all the way through because the PRIDE acronym ends with excellence. That’s fitting because it takes all the things before that positivity, respectfulness, integrity, determination to attain excellence and that’s the end game."
The fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders of Chapel Hill ISD got out of their parents' cars or the school bus Wednesday to venture off into the 2021-22 school year. Collins said it's terrific to be back at school.
"We love our kids; that’s why we have school. It’s for them," he said. "I don’t like the weather we had this morning, and what it’s done to our roads and our drop-off this morning."
He said the weather delayed the start of the day by about 20 minutes. Nevertheless, spirits could not be dampened.
"We’re flexible. The first day’s going to be a little slower than usual. The weather just slowed even a little bit more. It’s no big deal," Collins said. "The kids are resilient and the adults want to be here. They love what they do."
Collins noted there are reasons to be cautious as COVID-19 infections rise locally, but school leaders remain optimistic.
"I can’t imagine having a more difficult year than last year. The kids are getting to come back for the year after what was probably the most difficult year," he said. "This is probably the best situation we could have. Our doors are open and we’re welcoming them back."
Experience from the 2020-21 school year will be helpful going into this year, Collins said.
"We have experience with cleaning and all the things that are associated with it," he said. "Experience is the thing you get right after you need it and we have it this year. We’re looking forward to it."
He added cleaning efforts and other precautions are still in place. Masks are optional but encouraged.