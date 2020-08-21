When Andy Woods Elementary Principal Georgeanna Jones strolled past a fifth-grade science classroom on Thursday morning, she saw paper airplanes whizzing through the air, heard laughter, and knew she had to investigate.
"When I walked in, I thought they were playing," Jones said. "I thought, this can't be learning."
But the students and their teacher, Mrs. Karen Gardiner, set out to prove her wrong.
"'The first unit for fifth-grade science is scientific investigation," Gardiner explained. "It's just going through that process of having a question, coming up with a hypothesis..."
Her students spoke readily about variables and controls, demonstrating the ways in which changing the design of a standard paper airplane – either by adding folds, or by using thicker, colored paper – could impact things like glide and flight time.
They scratched their hypotheses in pencil, made final alterations to their designs, and then set off down the stairs and out into the school's front lawn, where they let their airplanes fly.
"We’re comparing different airplanes," explained 11-year-old Micah on Friday morning, as airplanes sailed about. "Yesterday, we made this original airplane, and now we’re flying it outside to compare it with the new version and see which one flies better. "
Micah postulated that his original paper airplane would fly faster because "it's more aerodynamic," than his second airplane, which had flat angles and a larger surface area by design.
He never imagined he'd be allowed to make paper airplanes in school, or that he might even be graded on them, but said the project was "a lot of fun."
Of course, Jones was there to see the scientific process in action.
As the students sent their creations flying, she peered over shoulders and asked probing questions.
"Which one went farther," she asked Avery, another student in the class. "Do you think it had anything to do with the wind?"
Avery paused to consider for a moment.
"No," she said. "It's not very windy out. I think it went farther because it was lighter."
As the class recorded their observations in notebooks, Gardiner reflected on the project's dual purpose.
Not only was it a great way to get students familiarized with the deeper scientific thinking that fifth grade requires, she said, but it also served as a fun, engaging way to warm up their brains after a rather unique summer break.
"It’s just a great way to come back and get comfortable with each other," Gardiner said. "We have a new normal, but we’re still going to have engaging science lessons that are hands-on and that we're constantly doing and moving. If we’ve gotta come outside...then that’s what we’ll do!”
Tyler ISD and many other districts across East Texas returned to school earlier this week. Though masks are required and other safety protocols are in place, teachers and students alike are trying their best to ensure the year runs as smoothly as possible, Jones said.