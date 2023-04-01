It was a day full of friendly competition at The Brook Hill School on Friday.
The school hosted Breckenridge Village of Tyler for a basketball game with their students.
Breckenridge Village, 15062 County Road 1145 in Tyler, is a faith-based community dedicated to helping adults with mild to moderate intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization offers residential and day enrichment programs that empower residents to develop spiritually, physically and socially.
The school said everyone involved had so much fun.
Check out these photos provided by The Brook Hill School.